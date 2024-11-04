Deere SmartGrade to Extend Compatibility to Trimble Earthworks

Don McLoud
Nov 4, 2024
Deere compact track loader pushing dirt
John Deere's construction equipment with SmartGrade is being expanded to integrate Trimble Earthworks Grade Control.
John Deere

John Deere is partnering with Trimble to offer the tech company’s Earthworks Grade Control with Deere’s SmartGrade.

SmartGrade is Deere’s mastless 3D machine control system for its construction equipment. The company has traditionally integrated the system with Topcon technology but has recently been expanding the system to also work with Leica Geosystems, and now with Trimble, as an integrated plug-and-play compatibility.

“Our partnership with Trimble presents a tremendous opportunity for our customers to access Trimble’s advanced technology ecosystem,” says Jerred Pauwels, Deere vice president of earthmoving production systems and engineering. “Paired with the power and performance of the John Deere construction equipment lineup with SmartGrade, our customers will be able to make productivity gains at the jobsite and beyond.”

Deere says Trimble Earthworks will be available for purchase on select models in the future and those interested should check with their dealers.

Trimble offers Earthworks Grade Control for dozers, excavators, motor graders and compact loaders.

The software system automatically holds the bucket or blade to designated grade. It is designed to increase accuracy and efficiency by reducing the need for rework.

Deere’s SmartGrade is also available for dozers, excavators, motor graders and compact loaders.

“Trimble is committed to making it as easy as possible for civil construction contractors on jobsites all over the world to benefit from the use of machine control technology, regardless of what type of heavy equipment they use,” said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. “Our Connect & Scale strategy enables smarter operations across digital and physical domains. We are excited to team up with John Deere to advance this mission and better serve their customers’ preferred workflows.” 

