Cat, Trimble Extend Deal to Offer Machine Grade Control

Don McLoud
Oct 15, 2024
trimble grade control monitor on Cat excavator
Caterpillar

Caterpillar and Trimble have extended their 22-year joint venture, a move that both companies say will increase customers’ access to machine grade control – even those using other equipment brands.

“The renewed agreement will increase industry reach and provide customers broader availability of interoperable grade control solutions via a flexible platform for use by Caterpillar, Trimble and other technology providers and equipment manufacturers,” the companies say. “With a strengthened partnership, this agreement enables both Trimble and Caterpillar to increase innovation and differentiation, develop new offerings and pursue new industry and geographic opportunities.”

Caterpillar customers can access Trimble technology by the following means:

  • Factory-fit grade options through Caterpillar.
  • Cat Grade 3D Ready options to upgrade at any point within the machine’s lifecycle.
  • Expanded aftermarket and digital offerings directly through Cat dealers.

“With a focus on accelerating this leading-edge technology, we are committed to making it easier for customers to acquire and adopt our solutions across Cat and mixed fleets alike," says Tony Fassino, Caterpillar Construction Industries group president.

The companies say Trimble customers will also benefit from broader availability through the following:

  • Continued mixed-fleet support from SITECH dealers.
  • Expanded distribution network.
  • Streamlined access to grade control through the Trimble Construction One suite of digital solutions.

“The next phase of our joint venture will drive innovation in grade control technology to expand the industry opportunity with localized and differentiated solutions while improving technology interoperability," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble.

 

