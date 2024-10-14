Following a successful proof-of-concept project, Foresight Autonomous has announced a collaboration agreement with BuilderX to develop remote-controlled operation systems for construction equipment.

BuilderX's products enable real-time remote operation and monitoring of heavy machinery through remote-controlled consoles, using multiple cameras mounted on the equipment.

Foresight’s 3D perception and stereoscopic technology uses visible-light and thermal cameras to detect objects even in harsh weather and lighting conditions.

The partners will start by integrating Foresight’s stereoscopic technology into BuilderX’s consoles. In the longer term, Foresight's perception capabilities will be added to BuilderX's autonomous heavy machinery.

The partners aim to develop and commercialize fully autonomous solutions for construction equipment operating in harsh environments. Remote operation increases safety by reducing operator exposure to hazardous chemicals and gasses, severe dust conditions or poor visibility conditions that can increase the risk of accidents, the companies say.

BuilderX’s current control system is compatible with 4G, 5G and WiFi and can be retrofitted to hydraulic excavators from all manufacturers. It can be installed and fine-tuned in about two days. The company has already installed more than 100 control consoles at mines, ports and other sites.

“BuilderX is committed to driving innovation in the heavy machinery industry, and our partnership with Foresight is a key step in that direction. As hazardous environments pose significant challenges for heavy machinery, we believe that our collaboration with Foresight will provide our equipment with the advanced AI capabilities needed to navigate these demanding conditions and deliver exceptional performance,” said Shaolong Sui, CEO of BuilderX.

“We are excited to partner with BuilderX to bring our advanced 3D perception technology to the heavy machinery industry. This collaboration will enable us to leverage our expertise and enable heavy machinery to operate reliably and safely in even the most extreme conditions,” said Oren Bar-On, CEO of Foresight Asia.