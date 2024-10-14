Foresight and BuilderX Collaborate on Remote-Controlled Construction Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 14, 2024
BuilderX remote operation console
BuilderX's remote equipment operation station.
BuilderX

Following a successful proof-of-concept project, Foresight Autonomous has announced a collaboration agreement with BuilderX to develop remote-controlled operation systems for construction equipment.

BuilderX's products enable real-time remote operation and monitoring of heavy machinery through remote-controlled consoles, using multiple cameras mounted on the equipment.

Foresight’s 3D perception and stereoscopic technology uses visible-light and thermal cameras to detect objects even in harsh weather and lighting conditions.

The partners will start by integrating Foresight’s stereoscopic technology into BuilderX’s consoles. In the longer term, Foresight's perception capabilities will be added to BuilderX's autonomous heavy machinery.

The partners aim to develop and commercialize fully autonomous solutions for construction equipment operating in harsh environments. Remote operation increases safety by reducing operator exposure to hazardous chemicals and gasses, severe dust conditions or poor visibility conditions that can increase the risk of accidents, the companies say.

BuilderX’s current control system is compatible with 4G, 5G and WiFi and can be retrofitted to hydraulic excavators from all manufacturers. It can be installed and fine-tuned in about two days. The company has already installed more than 100 control consoles at mines, ports and other sites.

“BuilderX is committed to driving innovation in the heavy machinery industry, and our partnership with Foresight is a key step in that direction. As hazardous environments pose significant challenges for heavy machinery, we believe that our collaboration with Foresight will provide our equipment with the advanced AI capabilities needed to navigate these demanding conditions and deliver exceptional performance,” said Shaolong Sui, CEO of BuilderX.

“We are excited to partner with BuilderX to bring our advanced 3D perception technology to the heavy machinery industry. This collaboration will enable us to leverage our expertise and enable heavy machinery to operate reliably and safely in even the most extreme conditions,” said Oren Bar-On, CEO of Foresight Asia.

Related Stories
a DJI drone flies over a jobsite
Technology
Proposed DJI Drone Ban: What Contractors Need to Know
design review process leveraging the Cesium integration with iTwin Platform
Technology
Bentley Systems Buys 3D Geospatial Company Cesium
Moasure 2 motion-based measurement tool for construction sites
Technology
Moasure 2 Series Makes Measuring Jobsites as Easy as Walking
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Komatsu WA320-8 Wheel Loader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders in 2024
See which wheel loader models were best-sellers and fetched top dollar at auction.
JCB 370X excavator on top of dirt hill
Excavators
JCB Unleashes its Largest Excavator – the 370X – for Heavy-Duty Jobs
Yanmar TL65RS radial lift compact track loader dumping dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Unveils its Smallest Compact Track Loader, the TL65RS
Maxresdefault 6705449f68acd
Compact Track Loaders
Contractor Review: Cat 275XE Compact Track Loader and HM418 Mulcher
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All