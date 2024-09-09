CM Labs Rolls Out Mini Excavator Simulator Training Program

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 9, 2024
CM Labs Mini Excavator Simulator Training Program
CM Labs

CM Labs has rolled out the industry’s first mini excavator simulation training program, which features exercises in walkaround inspection, side loading and underground utility work for both beginner and advanced operators.

"We're seeing a growing preference for smaller equipment, as well as more and more mini excavators working near utility lines," said Trin Ruiz, senior product manager at CM Labs. "We wanted to develop a training solution that addresses these needs specifically so that trainers and operators have the solution that best helps them get the job done."

Because mini excavators are often one of the first pieces of equipment novices learn to operate, the training pack uses beginner-friendly instructions to help them learn the basics. Operators can practice walkaround inspections, familiarize themselves with the machine’s controls and learn the tipping risks while under load.

“We also include teachable moments in exercises,” added Ruiz. “These reminders help catch mistakes before they become habits among beginners, and make it easier for trainers to bring multiple operators to proficiency at the same time.”

For advanced operators, the training pack also features exercises for more dangerous and high-risk work, such as side loading and digging around utility lines above and below ground. Detailed metrics track safety violations and performance, to help managers decide when an operator is ready for the field.

The Mini Excavator Training Pack can be installed on the following CM Labs’ Edge Plus, Edge Max, and Advantage simulators. A variety of other simulator training packages for the construction and utility sectors are also available.

mini excavator simulation training programCM Labs

