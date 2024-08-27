Case's new 580EV electric backhoe is one of 24 battery-powered pieces of construction equipment eligible for vouchers in California of as much as $500,000.

While a lot of attention has been given to incentives for electric cars and trucks, California has stepped out ahead of the rest of the country in offering big vouchers to buyers of battery-powered construction equipment.

Starting August 13, another round of buyers is eligible to apply for vouchers of as much as $500,000 for any of 24 pieces of equipment that have made the list under the CORE Voucher Incentive Project. The vouchers provide point-of-sale discounts at participating dealerships and are designed to offset the additional cost of the electric machine over its diesel counterpart.

CORE stands for Clean Off-Road Equipment, and the program has $20.6 million available in vouchers for the current fiscal year for construction and farm equipment. The list includes excavators, compactors, skid steers, compact track loaders, wheel loaders and mobile cranes.

What Equipment is Eligible?

Here’s a rundown of the 24 pieces of construction equipment eligible for the CORE program for purchase or lease as well as the amount of the voucher:

How it Works

From now until February 13, buyers can apply for the equipment vouchers. The CORE website lists the available equipment (shown above) for buyers to choose from.

After deciding on the equipment, the buyer selects among the eligible dealers, also listed on the CORE website. The buyer provides the dealer with required documents and information, and the dealer applies for the voucher on the buyer’s behalf.

Once the voucher is approved, the buyer can purchase the equipment at the discount.

The buyers do not have to scrap any of their equipment with internal combustion engines, and the vouchers can be combined with other public funding programs. They are also not limited in the number of vouchers they can apply for; however, when the money allotted runs out, they are placed on a contingency list.

The program also provides additional vouchers for mobile charging infrastructure, equipment used in disadvantaged communities and for small businesses.

The purchased equipment must be based in California and operated at least three years in the state after the voucher is used. The new owner must also submit activity reports for three years.

Growing in Popularity

The CORE program began in 2020 and has been growing in popularity for construction equipment purchases.

According to CALSTART, a nonprofit clean-transportation technology organization that administers the voucher program, last year’s funding for heavy-duty off-road equipment began in July and closed in January after receiving 1,300 voucher requests – up from 300 in 2020.

“Additionally, demand exceeded the amount of available funding,” CALSTART said. “Funding in five equipment categories, which included construction, agriculture and mobile power units, was fully allocated.”

The CORE program, which is funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), is part of the state’s effort to achieve its ambitious emissions strategy, which includes all new cars and light trucks sold in the state be electric by 2035.

“Incentive funding, like that provided through CORE, is a critical component in helping to meet California’s ambitious 2035 zero-emissions strategy as it provides businesses with support as they move to cleaner equipment for the benefit of all Californians, especially those living in vulnerable communities overburdened by poor air quality,” said Sydney Vergis, CARB deputy executive officer of the Mobile Source Control Division.