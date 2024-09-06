Tactacam Launches New Cell-Based Defend Security Cameras for Remote Sites

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 6, 2024
tactacam defend camera on tree
The Defend Camera uses a cellular connection instead of Wi-Fi for use on large, remote spots like construction sites.
Tactacam

Hunting and outdoors camera maker Tactacam is branching out to large area surveillance, including construction sites, with its new Defend cellular camera.

The camera uses cellular connectivity instead of Wi-Fi. So as long as the area has a cellular connection, the cameras can be connected and provide real-time updates and alerts to mobile devices, the company says.

The camera can deliver high-resolution 4K images and video, including during complete darkness, to a mobile or web-based app, according to Tactacam. It has a 100-foot detection range.

The camera is IP66 waterproof certified, designed to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and easy to set up, the company says.

The camera runs on 12 AA batteries. The company also offers an optional rechargeable battery ($50) or the Defend Cam Solar Panel ($60), which has its own built-in battery that powers the camera. The solar panel can be used alone or with the rechargeable battery for longer life. If you choose the standard AA batteries, the solar panel can be the main battery source with the AA’s working as backup.

man uses defend camera appTactacamThe Defend app has multiple features for customized settings to monitor property day and night, the company says.

“We recognize the unique challenges our customers face in securing assets in remote areas or places without Wi-Fi access,” said Kelly Hover, chief experience and marketing officer.

Defend retails for $150 with subscription plans starting at $5 per month. The Starter Plan provides 250 photos per month and 60-day cloud storage. The Pro Plan, at $13 a month, has unlimited photos and 60-day cloud storage.

With either the Starter or Pro plans, you can pay an additional $9 a month for unlimited HD photos and videos, one year of cloud storage and on-demand photos. This plan covers all cameras on the account.

The camera automatically selects the LTE cellular connection, so users don’t use their phone plan.

The camera has 8GB of internal storage and an optional SD card slot ($20) delivers up to 32GB.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

The new camera is available at www.tactacam.com/defend-security-cam and at Bass Pro Shops. The company plans to offer the device at additional retailers this fall. 

 

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 65c0f097e196c
Gear
Review: Brunt Ryng Composite Toe Work Boots (Video)
Therabody Theragun Prime
Gear
12th Day of Construction Gifts: A Percussive Therapy Gun to Relieve Tight Muscles
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
Gear
11th Day of Construction Gifts: An Ultra-Durable Blanket from Yeti
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024
Compact equipment continued to dominate sales during the second quarter. Find out which models took the top spots.
diorama conference table construction scene sargent corporation
Vintage Equipment
Construction in Miniature: 26-Foot Diorama Tells Contractor’s 98-Year History
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
Maxresdefault 66d708ba16c28
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Hyundai’s First Compact Track Loader, the HT100V
Cat 250 skid steer displayed for the first time
Construction Equipment
Cat Unveils Its Next-Generation Skid Steers & Compact Track Loaders (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More