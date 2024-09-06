The Defend Camera uses a cellular connection instead of Wi-Fi for use on large, remote spots like construction sites.

Hunting and outdoors camera maker Tactacam is branching out to large area surveillance, including construction sites, with its new Defend cellular camera.

The camera uses cellular connectivity instead of Wi-Fi. So as long as the area has a cellular connection, the cameras can be connected and provide real-time updates and alerts to mobile devices, the company says.

The camera can deliver high-resolution 4K images and video, including during complete darkness, to a mobile or web-based app, according to Tactacam. It has a 100-foot detection range.

The camera is IP66 waterproof certified, designed to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and easy to set up, the company says.

The camera runs on 12 AA batteries. The company also offers an optional rechargeable battery ($50) or the Defend Cam Solar Panel ($60), which has its own built-in battery that powers the camera. The solar panel can be used alone or with the rechargeable battery for longer life. If you choose the standard AA batteries, the solar panel can be the main battery source with the AA’s working as backup.

Tactacam The Defend app has multiple features for customized settings to monitor property day and night, the company says.

“We recognize the unique challenges our customers face in securing assets in remote areas or places without Wi-Fi access,” said Kelly Hover, chief experience and marketing officer.

Defend retails for $150 with subscription plans starting at $5 per month. The Starter Plan provides 250 photos per month and 60-day cloud storage. The Pro Plan, at $13 a month, has unlimited photos and 60-day cloud storage.

With either the Starter or Pro plans, you can pay an additional $9 a month for unlimited HD photos and videos, one year of cloud storage and on-demand photos. This plan covers all cameras on the account.

The camera automatically selects the LTE cellular connection, so users don’t use their phone plan.

The camera has 8GB of internal storage and an optional SD card slot ($20) delivers up to 32GB.

The new camera is available at www.tactacam.com/defend-security-cam and at Bass Pro Shops. The company plans to offer the device at additional retailers this fall.