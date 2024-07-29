More than 2,000 Cat machines have been shipped with the company’s new proprietary Cat Track Wear Sensor, which remotely monitors undercarriage wear to better plan maintenance and increase uptime.

The sensor comes standard on new Cat D5, D6 and D8 dozers, and 953 and 963 track loaders. It wirelessly sends data about track-link wear from the machine to the dealer at timed intervals – a 40% wear alert for possible bushing turns, 70% to signal for measuring and replacement part ordering, and 100% for required replacement.

Cat says the real-time track wear status enables no-touch track link measurements, increases fleet coverage by automating inspections, provides visibility to track wear when operating in remote locations and allows for prioritized timing of service visits by helping optimize manual inspections.

A smart link with the small electronic sensor is installed on each side of the machine. The sensor is protected in a customized pocket in the track and designed to survive high-frequency shock loads. Subject to operating conditions, sensor battery life has been shown to last up to seven years.

Cat plans to expand to other dozer models in the future. It can also be retrofitted on eligible dozer undercarriages.