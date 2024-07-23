Caterpillar has rolled out three new features for its VisionLink Productivity platform: Cat Grade 3D and Compact, Operator Coaching, and Cat Payload E-Ticketing.

The scalable, cloud-based platform collects and summarizes jobsite productivity and equipment utilization data from any subscribed machine equipped with a Cat Product Link device. Cat says that data from mixed fleets can be imported into the platform through Product Link devices.

By analyzing standard telematics data, such as machine location, fuel burn and idle time, VisionLink Productivity can create comprehensive jobsite summaries with detailed insights and key performance indicators (KPIs) on its user-friendly dashboards. Advanced data from machines equipped with Cat Payload, Grade, and Compact systems provides more in-depth analysis and job-specific details.

Cat Grade and Compact

With the incorporation of Cat Grade 3D and Cat Compact data, 3D design files and updates can be distributed to all machines on a jobsite – no USB uploads required. VisionLink Productivity uses GNSS corrections rather than a base station for position validation. This reduces high setup costs for short projects and minimizes machine downtime from grade-related issues, Cat says.

Using the new Cat Compact summary dashboards, project stakeholders can see the amount of work completed each day and calculate the fill volume. The dashboard uses the Cat Compaction Algorithm (CCA) or Landfill Compaction Algorithm (LCA) to show the percent of covered area at target compaction. Landfill material compaction density can be viewed when operators enter weights per day.

Operator Coaching

The VisionLink Productivity platform tracks two categories of operator coaching tips: Operating Efficiency and Machine Health. During machine operation, the operator receives an onboard notification when an action with a corresponding tip is identified. Cat says the tips help improve operational efficiency and increase machine longevity.

Managers can remotely view the coaching tips that operators have activated, enabling them to track improvements over time and additional training needs. Dashboards, lists, and maps allow quick views of each coaching tip's count, time, and location.

Cat Payload E-Ticketing

The new E-Ticketing feature eliminates the need for manual or printed tickets generated by onboard Cat Payload systems. Key personnel can receive an electronic copy of the tickets via email, including detailed information on individual buckets, total payload, truck, and material type. Tickets can be recalled using ID or number or filtering based on material type or truck name. KPIs tracked by E-Ticketing include ticket count, average truck rate, pass count per ticket, and total ticket payload.



