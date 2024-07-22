Trimble Services Restored Following Major Service Outage

Numerous Trimble construction and transportation technology apps were down last week during a major service outage.

While Trimble elected not to name the source of its outage, it occurred at the same time as the July 19 Crowdstrike global system outage, which was caused by a defect in a software update from the cybersecurity firm. According to Crowdstrike, the glitch affected only Microsoft customers and was not the result of a cyberattack. Microsoft confirmed in a blog post on July 20 that Crowdstrike’s update affected “8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows machines.”

Trimble posted the following statement regarding the service disruptions on July 19 at 8:10 a.m.:

“As you may be aware, significant IT disruptions are affecting many companies around the world today, including Trimble. The technical issues we are experiencing are due to a global third-party outage, which is impacting Trimble services and other businesses worldwide. We are actively working with the third-party vendor to resolve the issue and restore full functionality. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work through these challenges. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Affected construction apps included: Accubid Anywhere, Contract Master, Conect2Fab, Estimation MEP, Fabshop, LiveCount, MEP Content, ProDesign, Supplier Exchange, SysQue, Trade Service, vPricer, WinEst, Viewpoint for Projects, FieldView, JobPac, Viewpoint Team, HR Management, Financial Controls, Field Management, Field Service, Traqspera, Service Tech, Spectrum, Vista and e-Builder.

The following transportation products were affected: TTE Citrix Portal, TTE Cloud SFTP, TTE Crush Portal, TTE Client Center, TMW Go, TMW Risk, TTE FleetConnex, Mobile Apps, ELD, Device Communications, PeopleNet Fleet Manager, Trimble Fleet Manager, Wireless Network Communications, Integration Services, Value Added Services, and Support Services.

By 1:48 p.m., Trimble said, “Many products and services have been restored.”

Progress in restoring services continued throughout July 20, with Trimble reporting at 7:57 p.m. that all services had been restored.

“We are pleased to report that the outage has been resolved. We have verified that all services have been restored. We understand the inconvenience this outage may have caused, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Our operations team will maintain increased monitoring of all systems. If you continue to experience issues or if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our support team.”