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Jacobs Lands Contract for $3.7B Wisconsin Interstate Expansion

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 20, 2026
WisDOT says certain portions of the I-39/90/94 corridor will operate at unacceptable congestion levels by 2034.
WisDOT says certain portions of the I-39/90/94 corridor will operate at unacceptable congestion levels by 2034.
Wisconsin DOT

International engineering and construction contractor Jacobs has been awarded several design roles by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to expand the Interstate 39/90/94 corridor.

Jacobs will join plans to reconstruct and widen key segments of the corridor to improve safety, ease congestion and support long-term economic growth in the region.

More specifically, Jacobs will contribute design services toward modernizing several segments totaling 67 miles between Madison and Wisconsin Dells in the south-central part of the state. The 67-mile stretch includes 15 interchanges and 113 bridges over four counties.

Key upgrades will include interstate widening, interchange and bridge reconstruction, three new interchanges and elevating roads to reduce flooding impact. Jacobs will also take the role of lead designer on Segment 3 of the overarching project, which includes designing a new I-39/90/94 interchange.

The project’s design phase is scheduled to begin this year. A December 2024 planning document estimated the total cost of the project at $3.7 billion and a completion date of 2051.

The full project calls for a general-purpose lane added in each direction through a majority of the 67-mile corridor, collector-distributor lanes added from WIS 30 to US 151 between the I-94/WIS 30 and US 151/High Crossing Boulevard Interchange, and auxiliary lanes added between the US 12/18 and I-94/WIS 30 interchanges and at certain locations between the US 151 and WIS 19 interchanges.

The I-39/94/90 corridor was built in the 1960s, sees 109,000 vehicles per day and moves over $100 billion in freight annually. The corridor represents the longest stretch of three concurrent interstates in the country at 29 miles.

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