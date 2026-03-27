New Blatnik Bridge Connecting Minnesota, Wisconsin Gets $1B Funding Boost from USDOT

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 27, 2026
The current Blatnik Bridge connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The current Blatnik Bridge connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Minnesota DOT

The U.S. Department of Transportation has signed a $1.05 billion check to fund plans by Minnesota and Wisconsin to replace a 65-year-old bridge connecting the two states.

The money will be used for the I-535 Blatnik Bridge project to replace the aging structure on I-535 connecting Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, over the St. Louis Bay. The project’s total estimated cost sits at $1.815 billion. The states will split the remaining costs.

The Blatnik Bridge is one of two bridges that connects the two cities and carries 33,000 vehicles daily. It is jointly owned by MnDOT and WisDOT and is the second-longest bridge in Minnesota. Without a replacement, the bridge — a critical access route to the Port of Duluth-Superior that currently faces weight restrictions and traffic safety issues — would close in 2030.

The new bridge will be either a tied-arch or a cable-stay design and is expected to have a service life of 100 years. A contractor and final design for the project have not yet been selected.

The new structure will follow the alignment of the original bridge and add a shared-use path and a new interchange into Superior. Both states aim to address aging infrastructure and improve safety and accommodations for oversized and overweight loads.

In January 2024, the project was awarded $1 billion in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds from the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant under the MEGA and INFRA program categories.

The $1 billion in delivered funds was “set aside” in January 2024 by the Biden administration when they “failed to do the necessary work to obligate these critical dollars,” according to a March 17 press release from USDOT. The department further stated the Biden administration passed over the MnDOT’s application for the funds.

The bridge’s current construction schedule has final designs wrapping up in 2027, phased construction beginning in 2026, and final cleanup and landscaping taking place in 2032.

Related Stories
The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.
Roadbuilding
Work Underway on New $621M Freeway Link to I-15 Near Salt Lake City
Balfour Betty crews deploy lightweight cellular concrete on the U.S. 70 improvement project. The quick-settling concrete is replacing traditional fill in subpar soil where the highway will be elevated for interstate-grade exits for a future I-42 between Raleigh and Morehead City.
Roadbuilding
NCDOT Deploys Record Amount of Light Cellular Concrete for Future I-42
A rendering of the future Atlanta express lanes.
Roadbuilding
Work Begins on Atlanta Area’s $4.6B Highway 400 Tolled Express Lanes Project
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Partner Insights
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Image00003
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Drops its Biggest Compact Track Loader Yet, the SVL110-3
With 112.7 horsepower, a 3,700-pound capacity and new anti-stall tech, the new CTL can handle high-powered attachments for heavy-duty jobs.
JCB's new 25Z-1 mini excavator gets zero tail swing
Compact Excavators
JCB Launches New 25Z-1 Zero-Tailswing Mini Excavator in U.S.
The Hyundai HX400 crawler excavator, seen here, was the largest among the five debuted at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Hyundai’s Next-Gen Excavators Arrive with Increased Fuel Efficiency, Productivity
Case Gr 1
Graders/Scrapers
Case Stuns with New GR Series Motor Graders with Over 200 HP at ConExpo 2026
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Featured Sponsor
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All