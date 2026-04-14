The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that this year’s Safe Streets for All grant program will make almost $1 billion available for states and cities to fund safety-focused infrastructure upgrades.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the $999.5 million in funding on March 27, with the express purpose of funding faster emergency responses, more trucking parking, and safer neighborhood streets.

The program will offer two kinds of grants. Planning and Demonstration Grants will go toward developing, completing or enhancing Comprehensive Safety Action Plans, while Implement Grants directly fund projects or strategies tied to an existing Action Plan to address roadway safety. Roughly $688 million has been allocated to funding Planning and Demonstration Grants, with the rest assigned to Implement Grants.

Available funds will be distributed to projects that aim to prevent fatalities and serious injuries on roads and streets involving all roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation, motorists, and commercial vehicle operators.

Included among the list of acceptable applicants are metropolitan planning organizations; cities, towns, and counties; and Tribal governments.

The Safer Streets for All grant program was created in 2022 as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated $5 billion in spending for the program over five years. The 2025 program awarded approximately $982 million to various U.S. projects.

The USDOT also recently announced $488.6 million in funding from its Maritime Administration to support projects that improve ports’ ability to load and unload goods, streamline supply chains, modernize port infrastructure and operations, and support seafood-related businesses.