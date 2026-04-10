Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

Granite Construction Lands $495M Texas Border Infrastructure Contract

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 10, 2026
A patrol and maintenance road in Starr County, Texas.
A patrol and maintenance road in Starr County, Texas.
United States Customs and Border Protection

Granite Construction, one of the largest publicly traded contractors in the U.S., has been awarded a $495 million contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for tactical infrastructure improvements in southern Texas on the Mexican border.

The LRT-4 Webb-Zapata project involves updating roughly 27 miles of infrastructure near Laredo and will involve mass excavation, grading, roads, fencing and cattle guards.

Once completed, Granite Construction will have built seven new bridges, eight culvert crossings, 68 paved concrete low-water crossings, and installed roughly 27 miles of electrical, lighting, cameras and fiber optics.  

“Granite is focused on growing our portfolio of federal work, and the WebbZapata project is a major piece of that growth,” says Granite Federal Division Vice President Curt Haldeman.

Work is scheduled to being this month and conclude in July 2027.

Granite’s new contract falls under the umbrella of a larger CBP project aiming to construct a border barrier system and water-borne barrier system in Texas’ Webb and Zapata counties. Once completed, the full project will have created roughly 108 miles of primary border barrier system and roughly 153 miles of water-borne barrier system and associated roads.

A CBP memo December 11, 2025, states the full project will deliver a 30-foot-high barrier made of 6-inch-square diameter steel bollards with anti-climb features. Other deliverables of the larger project include:

  • Newly constructed access roads
  • Manually operated drainage gates ranging from 8 to 10 feet wide
  • Underground fiber optic and power cables adjacent to patrol roads
  • 4- to 5-foot diameter continuous buoys for the waterborne barrier system
Related Stories
Trimble Roadworks in-cab monitor for asphalt compactor
Compactors
No More Core Samples? — Trimble Adds Radar to Roadworks for Asphalt Compactors
The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.
Roadbuilding
Utah DOT to Spend $2.8 Billion for Roadbuilding in 2026
A July 2025 rendering of the future Brent Spence Bridge corridor shows the northbound crossing of the Ohio River into Cincinnati.
Roadbuilding
Construction Set to Start on New $4.4B Brent Spence Bridge Between Kentucky, Ohio
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Partner Insights
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Construction Equiipment Tech Getty Pramate Polyamate
Market Pulse
2026 Tech & Spec Survey: A Deep Dive into Contractors’ Equipment Purchase Plans
With 83% of responding contractors planning to buy equipment, here's a look at the tech, specs, brands, criteria they're focused on.
Hyundai's new HT30 compact track loader will hit the market later this year.
Compact Track Loaders
Hyundai Gives Sneak Peek of New "Tool Carrier" Compact Track Loader, the HT30
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Who Needs a Small Articulated Loader? — Find Out in Our 2026 Buyer’s Guide
Image00005
Compact Utility Loaders
Case CE Expands its Zero-Emissions Offering with TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All