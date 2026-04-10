Granite Construction, one of the largest publicly traded contractors in the U.S., has been awarded a $495 million contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for tactical infrastructure improvements in southern Texas on the Mexican border.

The LRT-4 Webb-Zapata project involves updating roughly 27 miles of infrastructure near Laredo and will involve mass excavation, grading, roads, fencing and cattle guards.

Once completed, Granite Construction will have built seven new bridges, eight culvert crossings, 68 paved concrete low-water crossings, and installed roughly 27 miles of electrical, lighting, cameras and fiber optics.

“Granite is focused on growing our portfolio of federal work, and the Webb‑Zapata project is a major piece of that growth,” says Granite Federal Division Vice President Curt Haldeman.

Work is scheduled to being this month and conclude in July 2027.

Granite’s new contract falls under the umbrella of a larger CBP project aiming to construct a border barrier system and water-borne barrier system in Texas’ Webb and Zapata counties. Once completed, the full project will have created roughly 108 miles of primary border barrier system and roughly 153 miles of water-borne barrier system and associated roads.

A CBP memo December 11, 2025, states the full project will deliver a 30-foot-high barrier made of 6-inch-square diameter steel bollards with anti-climb features. Other deliverables of the larger project include: