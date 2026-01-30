Arizona DOT Names Contractor for $396M Widening, Upgrade of Highway SR 347

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 30, 2026
A rendering of a future SR 347 intersection from a September 2025 ADOT presentation.
A rendering of a future SR 347 intersection from a September 2025 ADOT presentation.
Arizona DOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation has named the highest-ranking contractor for its upcoming $396 million State Route 347 Improvement Project.

Sundt Construction of Tempe was selected by the project’s team, and negotiations on the pre-construction services contract has begun. ADOT expects the negotiations to generate a final contract in February, allowing Sundt to provide input on the project’s design.

Once completed, the project will widen and upgrade a 15-mile corridor of SR 347 between Interstate 10 and Maricopa that runs through the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix. Expected benefits include added capacity, less congestion and improved safety.

Construction is forecast to begin this summer and conclude in 2029.

Improvements coming to SR 347 include:

  • One new lane in each direction between I-10 and Maricopa.
  • Rehabilitated pavement along all 15 miles of the corridor.
  • New grade-separated interchanges at Riggs Road and Mammoth Way.
  • New turn lanes and intersection improvements at Casa Blanca Road and Maricopa Road.
  • Widened bridges and extended culverts and drainage crossings.

The SR 347 Improvement Project has no federal funding. Money is coming from the state, the Maricopa Association of Governments, the city of Maricopa and Pinal County.

It’s been a busy 2026 so far for ADOT, which also recently announced the second segment of improving Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Corridor on Interstate 10 has begun, widening the highway from two to three lanes in both directions for 10 miles. The entire project is estimated to cost about $1 billion with phases 3 and 4 set to begin later this year.

Related Stories
A map showing where the first phase of the project will begin and locations for new bridges.
Roadbuilding
Kansas DOT Awards its Highest-Ever Contract for U.S. 54/K-96 Reconstruction
An aerial view of Interstate 10 in Arizona.
Roadbuilding
Arizona DOT Begins Phase 2 of $1B Rehab of I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor
Michigan drivers are no longer paying sales tax at the pump but will instead pay an increased motor fuel tax.
Roadbuilding
Michigan Begins New Inflation-Adjusted Gas Tax to Fund Roadbuilding
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Volvo completely redesigns its largest articulated dump truck, the A60.
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Reveals Next Generation of Largest Articulated Dump Truck
The new ADT gets a 15% boost in fuel efficiency, 5% more productivity, redesigned cab and exterior, and lots of tech.
A DeWalt booth representative demos the company's new DCPS612AG2 12-inch cut-off saw
World of Concrete
15 New Battery-Powered Tools & Takeaways from World of Concrete 2026
John Deere new generation 210 P-Tier excavator
Excavators
Deere Completely Redesigns Midsize P-Tier Excavators, Packing Them With Tech
Volvo's new short-swing ECR255 gets a 7% increase in lift capacity over its predecessor.
Excavators
Volvo’s New ECR255 Excavator: Short Swing, More Power for Tight Spaces
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All