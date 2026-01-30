The Arizona Department of Transportation has named the highest-ranking contractor for its upcoming $396 million State Route 347 Improvement Project.

Sundt Construction of Tempe was selected by the project’s team, and negotiations on the pre-construction services contract has begun. ADOT expects the negotiations to generate a final contract in February, allowing Sundt to provide input on the project’s design.

Once completed, the project will widen and upgrade a 15-mile corridor of SR 347 between Interstate 10 and Maricopa that runs through the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix. Expected benefits include added capacity, less congestion and improved safety.

Construction is forecast to begin this summer and conclude in 2029.

Improvements coming to SR 347 include:

One new lane in each direction between I-10 and Maricopa.

Rehabilitated pavement along all 15 miles of the corridor.

New grade-separated interchanges at Riggs Road and Mammoth Way.

New turn lanes and intersection improvements at Casa Blanca Road and Maricopa Road.

Widened bridges and extended culverts and drainage crossings.

The SR 347 Improvement Project has no federal funding. Money is coming from the state, the Maricopa Association of Governments, the city of Maricopa and Pinal County.

It’s been a busy 2026 so far for ADOT, which also recently announced the second segment of improving Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Corridor on Interstate 10 has begun, widening the highway from two to three lanes in both directions for 10 miles. The entire project is estimated to cost about $1 billion with phases 3 and 4 set to begin later this year.