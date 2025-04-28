Texas SH 6 serves as a key commuter route for the cities of Bryan and College Station, Texas A&M University and Brazos County.

Multinational construction firm Fluor Corporation has been awarded a $671 million contract for Texas Department of Transportation’s State Highway 6 project.

Fluor will reconstruct and widen a 12-mile portion of the highway from two to three lanes in both directions in College Station, with work to begin this summer and be substantially completed by Spring 2030.

The main goals are to enhance safety and mobility and reduce congestion, according to TxDOT. The corridor currently has limited pedestrian and bicycle accommodations and not all auxiliary lanes between lanes are continuous.

According to TxDOT, the corridor had nearly 1,700 crashes with nine fatalities from 2014 to 2018. The leading contributing factor was speeding.

Texas SH 6 serves as a key commuter route for the cities of Bryan and College Station, Texas A&M University and Brazos County. It is part of the Texas Highway Freight Network, the Texas Highway Trunk System and is a Hurricane Evacuation Route.

The full 476-mile highway runs from the border of Oklahoma just below the panhandle to the Gulf Coast south of Houston.

Last summer, Fluor’s joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road – Lone Star Constructors, NEX – broke ground on Phase 1 of the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) South project in San Antonio. That $700 million project is forecast to be completed in early 2028.