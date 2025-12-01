Rendering of the completed I-70 Floyd Hill Project I-70 alignment looking south, with westbound I-70 braiding over eastbound I-70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill.

Three of the eight miles of the $905 million I-70 Floyd Hill Project have been completed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The finished three-mile stretch runs from County Road 65 to the middle of Floyd Hill in central Colorado, giving drivers a wider interstate with new pavement and full-width shoulders.

The next step will build a new segmental bridge alongside and above I-70. In 2026, crews will work to complete the new alignment of I-70 between the middle of Floyd Hill and the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchange.

Westbound I-70 is expected to its full new alignment by the end of 2027, while eastbound I-70 is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

Once completed, eight miles of the I-70 mountain corridor between Evergreen and eastern Idaho Springs will be rehabilitated and a third westbound travel express lane added. The project also includes a two-mile section of frontage road, a new eastbound I-70 extended on-ramp, improved sight distance on curves and updates to the Clear Creek Greenway trail.

Several bridges will be rebuilt, two permanent air quality monitors will be installed and roundabouts will be added on U.S. 40 at County Road 65 and Homestead Road, and at the I-70 and Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchange.

The finished project will include a new wildlife safety system expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90% using two miles of fencing, seven wildlife escape ramps and deer guards. Crews will also add improve drainage systems for melting snow and new retaining walls on eastbound I-70 to help stabilize the slope.

Workers have completed 135 rock blasts on the project and moved over 600,000 tons of material. More than 1,200 employees have contributed to the project, including 162 subcontractors.

Kraemer North America, based in Plain, Wisconsin, was awarded the I-70 Floyd Hill contract and began work in July 2023. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2029.