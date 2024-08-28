Contractor on $2B Louisiana Bridge Project Gets Green Light to Begin Work

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 28, 2024
DOTD and Plenary officials lineup
Plenary Americas team with Joe Donahue (second from left), secretary for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Plenary

Work can now officially begin on replacing the Calcasieu River Bridge in southwest Louisiana.

A 5.5-mile-long corridor is planned from near Ryan Street in Lake Charles to the I-210 and I-10 interchange in Westlake, which will replace the current 70-year-old structure that predates the interstate system.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced earlier this month that the project has officially reached a financial closing, and the Notice to Proceed has been issued.

Calcasieu Bridge Partners, a Plenary team, was awarded the $2.1 billion contract in January and will operate and maintain the new toll bridge for up to 50 years.

Members of the Calcasieu Bridge Partners team include:

  • Lead developer and equity member: Plenary Americas
  • Equity members: ACCIONA and Sacyr
  • Design-Build Joint Venture: ACCIONA and Sacyr
  • Tolling Operator: Kapsch
  • Operations & Maintenance: Plenary Americas, ACCIONA and Sacyr

Plenary is also the developer overseeing construction on the Belle Chasse Bridge in southeast Louisiana.

According to the DOTD, preliminary construction activities could begin as early as this year – though a news release from Sacyr stated construction was expected to begin in 2026 – and is estimated to be completed in 2031.

“Tens of thousands of motorists cross the outdated existing bridge every day,” said DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue. “A new bridge is long overdue, and clearing this hurdle puts our state closer than ever to seeing construction on this essential project.”

The new eight-lane bridge will feature modern upgrades not found on the current structure, including full shoulders, roadway lighting and additional lanes. The DOTD also described the old bridge as having steep approach grades, which won’t be present for the new bridge.

Additional improvements include:

  • Interstate-grade roadways and ramps
  • I-10 service roads
  • Interchanges at PPG Drive, Sampson Street and North Lakeshore/Ryan Street that connect the interstate to state roads and local streets.

It’s forecast the new structure will see average daily traffic of more than 90,000 cars by 2040. The public-private partnership used to fund the project was signed in January.

State and federal funding will contribute $1.2 billion to the project. The rest will be covered by tolls, which aren’t set to begin until the bridge opens to traffic. Additionally, to lower toll rates and shorten the toll’s 50-year term, the state is keeping 15% of toll revenue after all costs are paid. These funds will also be used to fund future projects.

