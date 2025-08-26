Oregon Replaces State's Oldest Swing Span with New Earthquake-Resilient Bridge

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 26, 2025
The Van Buren Bridge's has been officially opened to eastbound traffic.
The Van Buren Bridge's has been officially opened to eastbound traffic.
Oregon DOT

A new earthquake-resilient bridge has opened in Corvallis, Oregon, replacing the state’s oldest swing span.

Oregon DOT opened the first lane of eastbound traffic on the new Van Buren Bridge in downtown this month, in addition to a walking and biking path.

The new structure replaces a 112-year-old bridge and features improvements like deeper foundation shafts and reinforced concrete piers to help it withstand a major earthquake. Total project costs are estimated at $85 million and represent one of the largest construction projects ever commissioned in Corvallis. The contract was awarded to Hamilton Construction of Coburg, Oregon.

The new five-span bridge features steel haunched plate girders on drilled shaft interior bents and driven piling end bents, according to designer DOWL.

The original bridge was the oldest swing span, and only pin-connected swing-span truss bridge in Oregon. That structure was deemed seismically vulnerable and was considered a ​traffic bottleneck due to its narrow size, low clearance and weight restrictions.

As a contribution toward community efforts to preserve the historic bridge’s significance, ODOT recorded and documented the bridge in the Library of Congress and created an educational video on its history and impact. Local groups also repurposed the turning wheel and pony truss.

The next phase of construction will remove the temporary traffic detour bridge and construct a bridge over the Willamette River before October 31. Additional work includes final paving, landscaping and finishing touches set to continue into 2026.

Work on the south side of Van Buren Street, which adds a protected bike lane, new sidewalks and curb ramps, is also nearing completion.

Related Stories
The nearly finished Akron Beltway Central Interchange.
Roadbuilding
$161M Akron Beltway Central Interchange Project Nears Completion
A Tesla moves passengers through the Las Vegas Loop.
Roadbuilding
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Build 10-Mile “Music City Loop” in Nashville
Architect TYLin won the bridge’s design competition with its “Spring” concept: an 860-foot-long, 100-foot-wide span with a 300-foot-long basket-handle network tied-arch lifting span.
Roadbuilding
Proposed $300M Sacramento "Basket Handle" Bridge to Replace 113-Year-Old Span
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
JCB's 400T compact track loader (above) and 4TS Teleskid get 109 horsepower and up to 41 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running powerful attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
JCB Unleashes Its Most Powerful Teleskid & Compact Track Loader: The 4TS and 400T
The 4TS Teleskid, with 15-foot telescopic boom, and 400T CTL get 109 horsepower, 41 gallons per minute of flow and 380 foot-pounds of torque.
Cat 420 Backhoe
Backhoe Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Backhoes in 2024-2025
Scl1000 Test Run Thumb
Compact Utility Loaders
“A Handy, Light Machine” – Test Run of Kubota’s SCL1000 Stand-On Mini Loader
In 1954, Bolinder-Munktell, owned by Volvo, introduced the H-10, an ordinary tractor turned around with the loader bucket over the bigger wheels. Volvo marks it as its first wheel loader, a product that's come a long way and continues to evolve.
Wheel Loaders
70 Years Later, Wheel Loaders Keep Getting Better: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All