The Van Buren Bridge's has been officially opened to eastbound traffic.

A new earthquake-resilient bridge has opened in Corvallis, Oregon, replacing the state’s oldest swing span.

Oregon DOT opened the first lane of eastbound traffic on the new Van Buren Bridge in downtown this month, in addition to a walking and biking path.

The new structure replaces a 112-year-old bridge and features improvements like deeper foundation shafts and reinforced concrete piers to help it withstand a major earthquake. Total project costs are estimated at $85 million and represent one of the largest construction projects ever commissioned in Corvallis. The contract was awarded to Hamilton Construction of Coburg, Oregon.

The new five-span bridge features steel haunched plate girders on drilled shaft interior bents and driven piling end bents, according to designer DOWL.

The original bridge was the oldest swing span, and only pin-connected swing-span truss bridge in Oregon. That structure was deemed seismically vulnerable and was considered a ​traffic bottleneck​ due to its narrow size, low clearance and weight restrictions.

As a contribution toward community efforts to preserve the historic bridge’s significance, ODOT recorded and documented the bridge in the Library of Congress and created an educational video on its history and impact. Local groups also repurposed the turning wheel and pony truss.

The next phase of construction will remove the temporary traffic detour bridge and construct a bridge over the Willamette River before October 31. Additional work includes final paving, landscaping and finishing touches set to continue into 2026.

Work on the south side of Van Buren Street, which adds a protected bike lane, new sidewalks and curb ramps, is also nearing completion.