The three teenagers drove around the barriers to reach the nearby Scooter’s Coffee shop.

A Lancaster County bridge south of Lincoln, Nebraska, took $20,000 in damage after teenagers drove on its uncured concrete deck while trying to reach a local coffee shop.

On May 9, according to the Lancaster County Sheriffs’ Office, three vehicles with drivers ranging from 15 to 18 years old weaved through road-closed signs and entered the Old Cheney Road bridge over Salt Creek.

An Audi A4 driven by a 15-year-old came to a stop as it encountered construction equipment near the work zone. An Audi S4 driven by an 18-year-old stopped behind the A4. A Chevrolet Cruze driven by an 18-year-old, however, collided with the other vehicles.

The 15-year-old driving the Audi A4, the Lancaster County Sheriffs’ Office said, had a school driving permit, and the three teens admitted to driving around the barriers and onto the bridge to try to reach the nearby Scooter’s Coffee.

The Audio S4, which would not start after the collision, remained on the bridge, and the other two vehicles were able to be driven away. There were no reported injuries.

Local authorities waited for a county engineer to assess the damage before moving the remaining vehicle, fearing a tow truck would cause further damage to the concrete. Damages to the bridge were initially estimated between $100,000 and $200,000.

Pamela L. Dingman, Lancaster County engineer, told Equipment World in a June 15 statement that total damage ended up at $20,000.

The county was able to assess the damage once the concrete had finished fully wet curing after seven days. Then the remaining vehicle was removed, along with the sprinklers and burlap.

"The concrete mix for the bridge deck repair project was a special mix that was designed to reach its ultimate strength early. In addition, this mix contained fibers that allow the concrete to flex," said Dingman. "This mix was only 30 hours old when the three vehicles drove over it."

Ultimately, Dingman said, the county opted to place a sealant on the bridge deck.

"Our evaluation determined that the best solution for this bridge was to place an industrial sealant on it to prevent microcracking in the future from the multiple vehicles that drove over the concrete before it was finished curing."