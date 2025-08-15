Editor's Note: This story was updated August 15, 2025, with new products.

When it’s time to break up pavement, cut out rebar and scoop up the remains, these attachments are designed to do the job.

LaBounty offers nine models of it MSD Mobile Shear Legend Series, each with rotating and static versions, for excavators ranging from 26,000 to 210,000 pounds. The shears excel at bridge deconstruction, industrial demolition and scrap metal processing, the company says. They feature Dual Max Indexable Protection to reduce wear on the piercing tips; a low-profile design for improved visibility and increased power-to-weight; and blade system designed to increase productivity while reducing maintenance.

Remu has launched a line of excavator crusher buckets. The jaw crushers can process brick, rock, concrete and asphalt to be reused onsite or hauled elsewhere. They are made of Hardox steel and powered by Rockzone rock crusher technology. The buckets first scoop the material and then crush it into small pieces that sift out the bottom onto the ground. The operator does not have to leave the cab. The Jaw-70 is for excavators 12 to 20 metric tons, the Jaw-90 for 20 to 25 metric tons, and the Jaw-110 for over 25 metric tons.

Genesis Attachments has launched its new line of mobile shears, called GXT EVO, for excavators ranging from 12,000 to 180,000 pounds. With many of the same components, a similar look and power as Genesis’ GXT shears, the GXT EVO models contain new features designed to enhance performance and reduce maintenance, the company says. Those features include improved stick design with fewer weld joints, redesigned pivot system to reduce structural component stress, a new regen tray mounting system to reduce maintenance.

ShearCore has rolled out its largest severe-duty demolition shear yet with the new Fortress FC95. Engineered for strength, longevity and cutting performance, the FC95 is designed to tackle the toughest demolition and concrete processing applications. The 21,000-pound attachment has a minimum excavator weight requirement of 105,000 pounds for second member mounting and 185,000 pounds for third member mounting. The Fortress FC95 features a 65-inch jaw opening and 64-inch jaw depth. Total reach is 13 feet 7 inches.

Chinese manufacturer Yichen is bringing its Excavator Rock Saw to the North American market. Branded YC Attachments, Yichen says, the saw is built from high-strength steel for cutting of concrete, rock, metal and other materials. It is designed for trenching, demolition and wall cutting applications. Six models are available for excavators ranging from 5 to 60 tons: YS-05SS, YS10SS, YS15SS, YS20SS and YS25SS. Features include automatic blade brake, 360-degree rotating guard, noise-reducing technology.

Caterpillar Caterpillar’s rotary cutters are designed for demolition in confined spaces. Not as loud as other breaking tools, rotary cutters create a more controlled breaking with high precision making them ideal for working in confined or urban areas. The RC20 is intended for 20- to 34-ton excavators, and the RC30 fits the 28- to 50-ton excavators. Both can be connected with pin-on, S-type, Cat pin grabbers or CW couplers. Unlike hydraulic hammers, the cutters can be used underwater without modifications to the tool or excavator.

NPK NPK’s V250R crusher pulverizer is made for primary and secondary demolition, including reinforced concrete, and can handle high-reach applications. The attachment features 360-degree rotation and is compatible with excavators ranging from 24 to 25 metric tons. It has a 35.4-inch jaw opening and a 22-inch jaw width. Max crushing force is 229,500 pound-force. The crusher requires hydraulic flow of 26 to 66 gallons per minute. NPK says it integrated its Hydraulic Booster into the V250R for extra crushing power and faster cycle times.

National Attachments Nye’s concrete pulverizers are primarily designed for crushing operations. They can also be used as secondary processors for precision picking and sorting of reclaimable materials. Precision meshing incisors allow the operator to accurately separate reinforcing rod from concrete, the company says. A forward-loading design enables it to act as a shovel to scoop up and sort through debris piles. Offered through National Attachments, they have a life expectancy of 20,000 hours, the company says.

Werk-Brau Werk-Brau’s wide-mouth box-style grapple for demolition can handle materials of various sizes. The attachment is compatible with excavators ranging from 12 to 60 tons, and it is available with a variety of tine and width configurations. It can even be custom designed to match contractors’ specific needs. For example, the number and spacing of tines can be altered for a wider or narrower pickup stance. The company says the grapple is ideal for gathering demolition debris, sorting materials and other demolition tasks.

Hydraulic Breakers

Furukawa Rock Drill’s new Fx800 Qtv is 12,000-foot-pound breaker for 48.5- to 83-ton excavators. The Fx800 Qtv is best suited for rock breaking, quarry work and large-scale demolition, FRD says. The attachment gets improved hydraulic routing to the breaker for increased impact per strike, while maintaining the same pressure and flow as the Fx770, which it replaces. The engineered upper bushing surface keeps the 7.48-inch-diameter working steel aligned for greater impact and improved front-head durability, the company says.

Indeco’s HP Series Hydraulic Breakers can handle a variety of tasks including demolishing buildings, excavating road tunnels and maintaining highways. The company offers 21 models producing from 200 to 25,000 foot-pounds of impact. They are compatible with any brand of excavator, loader, backhoe, skid steer or stationary boom. The hammers feature an intelligent hydraulic system to automatically match blow energy and frequency to material hardness, vibration dampening and low-alloy steels to extend life.

Montabert has redesigned its line of Variable-Speed Breakers – the V47, V57 and V67 – to improve performance while lowering operational and maintenance costs during rock breaking. The breakers automatically sense changes in material hardness and adjust the impact and striking rate to match. This results in increased productivity, reduced blank firing, reduced wear and tear on components and less unnecessary harmful energy transferred back to the carrier machine, the company says.

TMG Industrial says its new line of hydraulic breakers for small to midsized excavators provide clean, consistent breaking power for demolition, trenching and rock excavation. The included half-inch hydraulic hoses have a working flow rate of 9.5 to 16 gallons per minute and deliver hammer force pressures at 1,600 to 2,000 psi. A quick-change lugging design allows for attachment connection and release. The company says maintenance is straightforward and replacement parts are available.

Develon

Develon’s HB-Series hydraulic breakers, the HB06H and HB15FH, have a simplified design that allows for easier maintenance and use in a variety of demolition, mining and general construction projects, the company says. The HB06H is designed for excavators with hydraulic flow of 10.5 to 18.5 gallons per minute. It weighs 750 pounds and delivers 500-900 blows per minute. The HB15FH requires 21.1 to 29.1 gallons per minute of flow. It weighs 2,129 pounds and delivers 350-700 blows per minute.

Takeuchi Takeuchi says its seven-model lineup of hydraulic hammers offers sound suppression and is compatible with compact excavators ranging from .8 to 20 metric tons and compact track loaders ranging from .6 to 8.7 metric tons. The line consists of compact, medium and large models. Features include fully enclosed body casing that seals against dust and debris and reduces noise; vibration dampening tie rods; and dual greasing channels for upper and lower tool bushings. They also have only two moving parts for easier maintenance.

Ignite Attachments Ignite Attachments offers nitrogen breakers for compact track loaders and skid steers. The breaker line consists of light, standard and heavy-duty models. They come standard with a moil and a chisel, a gauge tool and mounting frame. They are designed for working on small excavation projects or demolition jobs and can break hard rock and reinforced concrete, the company says. All the hoses are sheathed in nylon to protect them. The breakers use a universal quick-attach interface, with a dual-mount option available.

Mecalac Mecalac has introduced a new line of hydraulic breakers to pair with its excavators. Mecalac says the breakers address “a multitude of needs” from occasional to intensive use. The compact and lightweight MB30, MB40 and MB50 are designed for excavators from 5 to 12 metric tons. The hammers feature a no-load protection system for added comfort and reduced noise. The MB80 is designed for excavators from 9 to 16 metric tons. It has a system to prevent dry strikes and a soundproofed cradle equipped with suspensions.

Bobcat Bobcat’s nitrogen breaker attachment is designed to obliterate concrete, rock and asphalt surfaces faster. It features a long piston stroke to increase impact energy and reduce recoil. It requires minimal maintenance and reduces wear on the carrier, the company says. Grease points are within easy reach. Its unique valve design reduces pressure fluctuations and strain on the carrier’s hydraulic pumps, Bobcat says. The single lower bushing is designed to simplify repairs on the job. It is compatible with Bob-Tach and X-Change mounting systems.

Danuser The Danuser Hammer Model CB40 Concrete Breaker is designed to demolish parking lots, foundations, sidewalks, curbs and more. It has a 40-inch drop hammer design that breaks up to 9-inch-thick reinforced concrete. It achieves a full stroke with every cycle, delivering 82,000 pounds of impact force, the company says. An anti-dry fire feature prevents unnecessary firing. The CB40 Breaker Kit can be added to convert to a concrete breaker. It includes a 500-pound breaker attachment and additional hardware for assembly.

Epiroc Epiroc says its premium SB/SBU series hydraulic breaker attachments are the industry’s only breakers to come standard with an integrated water port for dust suppression, for complying with federal silica dust rules. SB/SBU series breakers are developed for use in construction, tunneling, dredging, demolition and pile driving. They are designed to reduce noise and vibration. They are compatible with carriers of 0.7 to 24 tons for compact excavators, backhoes, skid steer loaders or demolition robots.

Hydro Ram Hammers HydroRam Premium Series Hammers feature long piston strokes to increase impact energy. They also include an underwater-enabled port for underwater operation. The Auto-Lube and grease channel provide grease to bushings automatically to ensure proper lubrication. Stroke and blow speed can be controlled by cylinder adjuster. An anti-blank firing system is standard on the Premium Series. The power cell is fully enclosed for protection, and the hammers are constructed of wear-resistant materials.