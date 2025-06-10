Only a few weeks after approving over $1 billion in grants for its Bridge Investment Program, the U.S. Department of Transportation has approved another $1.5 billion for repairing roads and bridges affected by natural disasters.

This new round of funding – which includes over $683 million to repair damage from Hurricane Helene – aims to assist communities impacted by storms, wildfires, flooding and other catastrophic events, as well as support national hurricane preparedness.

The money will go toward repairing federal-aid highways and federally owned roads in 36 states as well as Washington, D.C., Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Over $1.36 billion has been committed to federal-aid highways, with the top five distributions by state as follows:

North Carolina: $403.2 million

Tennessee: $194.4 million

California: $171.9 million

Oregon: $83.2 million

Puerto Rico: $81.1 million

Some of the bigger allocations for federal-aid highways include the following:

North Carolina: $400 million for Hurricane Helene.

Tennessee: $178.3 million for Hurricane Helene.

California: $62.3 million for December 27, 2022, severe atmospheric river events.

Puerto Rico: $51.1 million for September 18, 2022, Hurricane Fiona.

South Carolina: $42.1 million for Hurricane Helene.

Wyoming: $39.7 million for a June 8, 2024, landslide on Highway 22.

Oregon: $30.7 million for September 7, 2020, statewide wildfires.

Additionally, another $168.5 million was allocated to federally owned roads, with the top five distributions by state as follows:

Tennessee: $33.2 million

Georgia: $25.8 million

North Carolina: $15 million

Arkansas: $13.7 million

South Carolina: $10 million

Some of the bigger allocations for federally owned roads include the following: