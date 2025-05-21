USDOT Approves 405 Infrastructure Grants, $1.4B for Bridge Investment Program

One grant will go toward smart traffic signal systems to mitigate the impact the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge will have on the city. The new bridge design (seen here) was unveiled earlier this year.
One grant will go toward smart traffic signal systems to mitigate the impact the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge will have on the city. The new bridge design (seen here) was unveiled earlier this year.
In a series of approvals meant to tackle the Department of Transportation’s project backlog, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has so far signed off on 405 infrastructure grants totaling almost $5 billion. This includes 17 for the department's Bridge Investment Program valued at $1.4 billion.

A collection of 180 approvals announced May 6 was worth roughly $3.2 billion, and 78 grants announced the following week were valued at roughly $607 million. 

President Donald Trump's administration inherited what Duffy has called an “unprecedented backlog” of over 3,200 projects waiting to be executed since assuming office.

The full list of approved infrastructure grants is available on the USDOT website.

All approved grants categorized under the department's Bridge Investment Program are listed below:

Other approved grants relevant to bridge projects include the following:

