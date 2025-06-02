Portland Cement Association Changes Its Name to American Cement Association

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 2, 2025
Lower-emissions cement consumption now accounts for over 60% of total cement in the U.S., according to ACA
Lower-emissions cement consumption now accounts for over 60% of total cement in the U.S., according to ACA
ACA

The national association for U.S. cement manufacturers has formally changed its name from the Portland Cement Association to the American Cement Association.

The name change for the association, which was founded in 1916, was announced at the 67th annual IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Conference in Birmingham, Alabama. The new brand identity will roll out this month.

ACA focuses on cement policy, research, education and market intelligence while also advocating for industry sustainability and safety.

“The most important reason for the name change is that in recent years, U.S. cement manufacturers have expanded the types of materials they produce beyond Portland cement, working to develop more lower-emission cements in an effort to decarbonize the industry and increase domestic cement manufacturing capacity,” said ACA President and CEO Mike Ireland.

According to ACA, lower-emissions cement consumption now accounts for over 60% of total cement in the U.S., and consumption of this type of cement has risen tenfold in the last four years.

In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy committed a total of $6 billion for 33 projects in the U.S. to decarbonize multiple energy-intensive industries, including over $1 billion that went to four American Cement Association member companies.

After the DOE recently canceled grants to help fund decarbonization initiatives, including some for cement producers, ACA released a statement, part of which reads as follows:

“Today’s announcement is candidly a missed opportunity for both America’s cement manufacturers and this administration, as carbon capture and sequestration projects have long been supported by bipartisan members in Congress and bipartisan Administrations – including President Trump’s first term.”

ACA also said it would support its members in the appeal process to receive those previously committed grants.

Related Stories
Since the NEVI program was enacted over three years ago, 84% of its funds remain unobligated, according to USDOT.
Roadbuilding
USDOT Lacks Authority to Freeze EV Charger NEVI Funds, Says GAO
Skinner will oversee the APA’s technical director and deployment manager.
Roadbuilding
Asphalt Pavement Alliance Appoints New Executive Director
Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. Project Manager Mike Svoboda received the inaugural award for his leadership on the Broadway Bridge Replacement Project, which was completed in six weeks using innovative methods.
Roadbuilding
Rapid Replacement of Nashville Bridge Earns National Award for Kiewit Project Manager
One grant will go toward smart traffic signal systems to mitigate the impact the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge will have on the city. The new bridge design (seen here) was unveiled earlier this year.
Roadbuilding
USDOT Approves 405 Infrastructure Grants, $1.4B for Bridge Investment Program
Top Stories
Deere 326 Ptier Thumb
Compact Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s 326 P-Tier Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
The new "tele-loader" delivers over 16 feet of vertical reach and a 4,000-pound lift capacity to load, stack and lift materials.
Caterpillar reveals a series of updates for its small, medium and large tracked excavators, as well as wheeled, material-handling and specialty models.
Excavators
Cat Boosts the Tech for 2025 Excavators to Speed Up Digging, Loading
Bobcat Large Excavator Thumb
Excavators
Why Did Bobcat Enter Large Excavator Market with New E220, E245?
Develon Dx225 Ll 7 And Dx225 Rb 7
Excavators
Develon Unveils Next-Generation Log Loader and Road Builder Excavators
Suncor got Komatsu's first PC9000 in May. Komatsu plans a worldwide launch of the 900-metric-ton excavator in 2026.
Excavators
The Trans-Atlantic Journey of Komatsu’s Largest Excavator: The First PC9000 (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All