Lower-emissions cement consumption now accounts for over 60% of total cement in the U.S., according to ACA

The national association for U.S. cement manufacturers has formally changed its name from the Portland Cement Association to the American Cement Association.

The name change for the association, which was founded in 1916, was announced at the 67th annual IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Conference in Birmingham, Alabama. The new brand identity will roll out this month.

ACA focuses on cement policy, research, education and market intelligence while also advocating for industry sustainability and safety.

“The most important reason for the name change is that in recent years, U.S. cement manufacturers have expanded the types of materials they produce beyond Portland cement, working to develop more lower-emission cements in an effort to decarbonize the industry and increase domestic cement manufacturing capacity,” said ACA President and CEO Mike Ireland.

According to ACA, lower-emissions cement consumption now accounts for over 60% of total cement in the U.S., and consumption of this type of cement has risen tenfold in the last four years.

In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy committed a total of $6 billion for 33 projects in the U.S. to decarbonize multiple energy-intensive industries, including over $1 billion that went to four American Cement Association member companies.

After the DOE recently canceled grants to help fund decarbonization initiatives, including some for cement producers, ACA released a statement, part of which reads as follows:

“Today’s announcement is candidly a missed opportunity for both America’s cement manufacturers and this administration, as carbon capture and sequestration projects have long been supported by bipartisan members in Congress and bipartisan Administrations – including President Trump’s first term.”

ACA also said it would support its members in the appeal process to receive those previously committed grants.