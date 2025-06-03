Texas DOT Unearths Giant Sloth Tooth During Loop 88 Freeway Environmental Study

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 3, 2025
TxDOT confirmed the remains of a giant ground sloth tooth had been found.
TxDOT confirmed the remains of a giant ground sloth tooth had been found.
Texas DOT

Work on the Texas Loop 88 freeway project recently hit an interesting snag after an archeological discovery required extra attention.

In Lubbock, at the bottom of the state’s panhandle, a Texas Department of Transportation archeological survey was conducted during an environmental review for the city’s upcoming Loop 88 project. During that survey, the bones of large, prehistoric “megafauna” animals were discovered.

According to TxDOT, discoveries like these are not unusual for the region. Northern Texas is home to the remains of many Ice Age-era lakes known as playas, which were prehistoric water sources for animals and humans.

State and federal law requires TxDOT to address the impact of the construction if the archeological site contains evidence of early human activity, which has been discovered in Texas before. If human activity is discovered at the site, it would be the first such discovery on a TxDOT project.

A staged mitigation was conducted to excavate the site to search for human artifacts, such as spear points. TxDOT staff and consulting archeologists did excavate bones and take samples for testing, and the department is collaborating with the Museum of Texas Tech University for preparing and housing the bones.

TxDOT confirmed the remains of a giant ground sloth tooth had been found, though it wasn’t clear yet if the bones of other animals were present or if further excavation was needed. The Loop 88 project is ahead of schedule, according to TxDOT, and reviews are conducted far enough in advance to not impact construction timelines.

Once completed, the Loop 88 project surrounding Lubbock will be 12.4 miles long, consisting of existing twolane rural roadways converted into accesscontrolled, sixlane divided freeway sections with frontage roads and ramps.

Related Stories
Lower-emissions cement consumption now accounts for over 60% of total cement in the U.S., according to ACA
Roadbuilding
Portland Cement Association Changes Its Name to American Cement Association
Since the NEVI program was enacted over three years ago, 84% of its funds remain unobligated, according to USDOT.
Roadbuilding
USDOT Lacks Authority to Freeze EV Charger NEVI Funds, Says GAO
Skinner will oversee the APA’s technical director and deployment manager.
Roadbuilding
Asphalt Pavement Alliance Appoints New Executive Director
Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. Project Manager Mike Svoboda received the inaugural award for his leadership on the Broadway Bridge Replacement Project, which was completed in six weeks using innovative methods.
Roadbuilding
Rapid Replacement of Nashville Bridge Earns National Award for Kiewit Project Manager
Top Stories
Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Dozers
Tech Startup Reveals All-Electric, 32-Ton Dozer Called “Moonlander” (Video)
Lumina's prototype Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Case's new 8.8-metric-ton CX85E midi excavator has a fixed boom and zero tail swing.
Compact Excavators
Case Brings 2 New “Midi Excavators" to Market for Power in Tight Spaces
Deere 326 Ptier Thumb
Compact Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s 326 P-Tier Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
Caterpillar reveals a series of updates for its small, medium and large tracked excavators, as well as wheeled, material-handling and specialty models.
Excavators
Cat Boosts the Tech for 2025 Excavators to Speed Up Digging, Loading
Bobcat Large Excavator Thumb
Excavators
Why Did Bobcat Enter Large Excavator Market with New E220, E245?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All