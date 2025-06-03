Work on the Texas Loop 88 freeway project recently hit an interesting snag after an archeological discovery required extra attention.

In Lubbock, at the bottom of the state’s panhandle, a Texas Department of Transportation archeological survey was conducted during an environmental review for the city’s upcoming Loop 88 project. During that survey, the bones of large, prehistoric “megafauna” animals were discovered.

According to TxDOT, discoveries like these are not unusual for the region. Northern Texas is home to the remains of many Ice Age-era lakes known as playas, which were prehistoric water sources for animals and humans.

State and federal law requires TxDOT to address the impact of the construction if the archeological site contains evidence of early human activity, which has been discovered in Texas before. If human activity is discovered at the site, it would be the first such discovery on a TxDOT project.

A staged mitigation was conducted to excavate the site to search for human artifacts, such as spear points. TxDOT staff and consulting archeologists did excavate bones and take samples for testing, and the department is collaborating with the Museum of Texas Tech University for preparing and housing the bones.

TxDOT confirmed the remains of a giant ground sloth tooth had been found, though it wasn’t clear yet if the bones of other animals were present or if further excavation was needed. The Loop 88 project is ahead of schedule, according to TxDOT, and reviews are conducted far enough in advance to not impact construction timelines.

Once completed, the Loop 88 project surrounding Lubbock will be 12.4 miles long, consisting of existing two‐lane rural roadways converted into access‐controlled, six‐lane divided freeway sections with frontage roads and ramps.