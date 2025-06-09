$328M Sanibel Causeway Restoration Completed 3 Years After Hurricane Ian

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 9, 2025
At the busiest point of the project, Superior-de Moya JV was coordinating 26 crews.
Superior-de Moya Joint Venture

Almost three years after Hurricane Ian hit the U.S., a $328 million project reconnecting a remote island to mainland Florida has been completed.

Sanibel Island, as well as Captiva Island, were cut off from the rest of the U.S. in September 2022 when Hurricane Ian destroyed the causeway. Temporary access was restored within 15 days.

The three-mile stretch connecting Sanibel Island to mainland South Florida was re-established and fortified by the Superior-de Moya Joint Venture, consisting of Superior Construction and the de Moya Group.

The Sanibel Causeway restoration project was Florida Department of Transportation's first phased design-build contract, which allowed initial repairs to begin before the full design was finalized.

Key features of the new three-mile causeway include:

  • 19,500 tons of asphalt pavement placed.
  • Nearly 750,000 square feet of steel sheet pile wall systems.
  • 19,750 linear feet of concrete caps, including 6,360 feet of sea wall concrete caps, 8,460 feet of island wall concrete caps and 4,930 feet of retaining wall concrete caps.
  • 127,996 tons of armor stone.
  • 6,900 linear feet of permanent roadway concrete barriers.

At the busiest point of the project, Superior-de Moya JV coordinated 26 crews at one time working on tasks like pile-driving, storm drainage and concrete placement while still allowing community access to the island’s two lanes of traffic.

About one year ago, in 2024, Superior-de Moya Joint Venture got to test portions of its work when Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton hit Florida, during which the project’s completed sections remained intact and unfinished areas experienced washouts.

