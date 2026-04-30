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Wacker Neuson Unveils BPU/DPU 52-62 Series Reversible Vibratory Plate Compactors

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 30, 2026
The new Wacker Neuson DPU52 runs on a 10.2-horsepower Hatz 1B50 engine.
The new Wacker Neuson DPU52 runs on a 10.2-horsepower Hatz 1B50 engine.
Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson has expanded its reversible-plate lineup with two new medium-weight models: the Honda gas-powered BPU5260 and BPU6275 and Hatz diesel-powered DPU5260 and DPU6275

The new models range in operating weight from 822 to 1,124.4 pounds and are designed for trench and surface compaction. A 20% boost in travel speed compared to previous models, now comparable to Wacker Neuson’s WP1550 vibratory plate compactor, is possible thanks to redesigned placement of the machines’ exciter.

The new models also offer 30% more gradeability and lower hand arm vibration (under 2.5 m/s²) compared to previous models. They also get a more ergonomic user interface and an adjustable center handle.

Operators can now change travel direction by turning the plates’ handle, enabling operators to work with both hands at all times. An open base plate design allows for easier component cleaning.

Standard features on the basic DPU 5260 and DPU 6275 include on-board diagnostics via an LED display, compatibility with the Wacker Neuson diagnostics 2.0 service tool, and push-button electric start and stop. 

Options available for all four models include Wacker Neuson Compatec compaction meter, Compamatic site manager and a nylon paver pad for paver protection and plate dampening.

Wacker Neuson BPU5260 Vibratory Plate Specs

  • Engine: Honda GX390-UT2X-QA-4-SD gasoline
  • Centrifugal force: 11,690 pounds-force
  • Area capacity: 7,890 square feet per hour
  • Forward speed: 1.4 feet per second
  • Baseplate length: 38 inches
  • Operating weight: 822.3 pounds
  • Effective horsepower: 11.7 horsepower

Wacker Neuson DPU5260 Vibratory Plate Specs

  • Engine: Hatz 1B50 diesel
  • Centrifugal force: 11,690 pounds-force
  • Area capacity: 10,850.1 square feet per hour
  • Forward speed: 1.5 feet per second
  • Baseplate length: 38 inches
  • Operating weight: 948 pounds
  • Effective horsepower: 10.2 horsepower

Wacker Neuson BPU6275 Vibratory Plate Specs

  • Engine: Honda GX390-UT2X-QA-4-SD gasoline
  • Centrifugal force: 13,938 pounds-force
  • Area capacity: 11,625.1 square feet per hour
  • Forward speed: 1.6 feet per second
  • Baseplate length: 38 inches
  • Operating weight: 996.5 pounds
  • Effective horsepower: 11.7 horsepower

Wacker Neuson DPU6275 Vibratory Plate Specs

  • Engine: Hatz 1B50 diesel
  • Centrifugal force: 13,938 pounds-force
  • Area capacity: 14,531.4 square feet per hour
  • Forward speed: 1.6 feet per second
  • Baseplate length: 38 inches
  • Operating weight: 1,124.4 pounds
  • Effective horsepower: 9.8 horsepower
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