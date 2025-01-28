Ammann’s ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller Gets Even Slimmer

At just 23.6 inches wide, Ammann says its new slimmed-down ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller can fit into tighter spaces and maneuver more easily on the jobsite.

A new central steering joint with two hydraulic cylinders further improves maneuverability by distributing force equally across the machine for precise and smooth steering in both directions, the company says.

For added productivity in open areas, an optional drum extension kit can increase the working width up to 33.9 inches and boost the surface compaction output.

Compaction performance

Each drum has dual eccentric shafts for precise energy transmission to the compacted material, improved performance on thinner layers, reduced friction and increased durability, Ammann says.

A two-stage vibratory mechanism, equipped with adjustable eccentric weights, enables compaction settings with an amplitude of 0.024 inches or 0.047 inches, a centrifugal force of 34kN or 72kN and a frequency of 40 Hz. Operators can adjust the settings based on the application and jobsite conditions.

Constant Ground Contact

An oscillation mechanism works with the articulation joint to maximize stability on uneven terrain. The front and rear frames move independently, ensuring the drums are in constant contact with the ground to deliver the proper compaction force to the materials consistently.

Safe Operation

The machine and remote control must be in direct sight lines to each other for the roller to operate. The roller will immediately stop if the signal is lost. Automatic pairing of machine and remote prevents signal interruption.

In addition, the control system distinguishes between two operation zones – a “working zone” and a “safety zone." The machine will also immediately stop if it enters a "safety zone," an area that is deemed too close to the operator. The integrated ROPS 2D system prevents machine rollover.

Charging Methods

The remote control has an exchangeable battery that can be charged on-board or externally. For on-board charging, the operator can connect the remote control to the machine via a cable and charge the battery directly while the machine is stationary or working.

The battery can also be removed from the remote and charged externally. A charge lasts for at least 16 hours of machine operation, according to Ammann.

Other key features include: