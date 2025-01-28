Ammann’s ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller Gets Even Slimmer

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 28, 2025
Construction worker operating an Ammann ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller
Ammann

At just 23.6 inches wide, Ammann says its new slimmed-down ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller can fit into tighter spaces and maneuver more easily on the jobsite.

A new central steering joint with two hydraulic cylinders further improves maneuverability by distributing force equally across the machine for precise and smooth steering in both directions, the company says.

For added productivity in open areas, an optional drum extension kit can increase the working width up to 33.9 inches and boost the surface compaction output.

Compaction performance

Each drum has dual eccentric shafts for precise energy transmission to the compacted material, improved performance on thinner layers, reduced friction and increased durability, Ammann says.

A two-stage vibratory mechanism, equipped with adjustable eccentric weights, enables compaction settings with an amplitude of 0.024 inches or 0.047 inches, a centrifugal force of 34kN or 72kN and a frequency of 40 Hz. Operators can adjust the settings based on the application and jobsite conditions.

Constant Ground Contact

An oscillation mechanism works with the articulation joint to maximize stability on uneven terrain. The front and rear frames move independently, ensuring the drums are in constant contact with the ground to deliver the proper compaction force to the materials consistently.

Safe Operation

The machine and remote control must be in direct sight lines to each other for the roller to operate. The roller will immediately stop if the signal is lost. Automatic pairing of machine and remote prevents signal interruption.

In addition, the control system distinguishes between two operation zones – a “working zone” and a “safety zone." The machine will also immediately stop if it enters a "safety zone," an area that is deemed too close to the operator. The integrated ROPS 2D system prevents machine rollover.

Charging Methods

The remote control has an exchangeable battery that can be charged on-board or externally. For on-board charging, the operator can connect the remote control to the machine via a cable and charge the battery directly while the machine is stationary or working.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!

The battery can also be removed from the remote and charged externally. A charge lasts for at least 16 hours of machine operation, according to Ammann.

Other key features include:

  • Durability – A fully welded frame, combined with a DCPD hood, protects key components. Drum shells and the vibratory housing mechanism are cast for improved durability and wear resistance.
  • Accessibility – Both hoods open wide for easy access to service components.
  • Sustainability – Ammann’s ECOdrop design philosophy prioritizes maintenance-free solutions, reduces fluid usage and maximizes access to service and maintenance points. In addition, heavy-duty construction extends machine life.
  • Maintenance – The bearing on the maintenance-free articulation joint is well greased and highly protected. The engine location and wide-opening hood make daily maintenance points and filters easy to reach and fast to change.
  • Compaction technology – Optional Ammann Compaction Expert (ACE) technology provides continuous information about compaction levels and displays progress in real-time.
  • Smart digitalization – The Ammann ServiceLink telematics system provides information on machine position, working hours and battery voltage. ServiceLink can manage single machines or entire fleets.
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 677c408311117
Compactors
A Closer Look: Hamm Brings HD 9 VV Tandem Roller to the U.S.
Yolo County staff pose with their new Volvo DD25 Electric compactor
Compactors
California County Adds First Electric Volvo DD25 Compactor to Fleet
LeeBoy SR48 single-drum asphalt roller
Compactors
Back in Compaction: LeeBoy Intros 3 New Asphalt and Soil Rollers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
Komatsu and Asunaro Aoki Construction joined forces to develop electric underwater robots that can operate at depths down to 160 feet.
Toro eDingo TX750 using breaker to demolish interior wall
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Debuts First Electric eDingo Mini Skid Steer with Tracks: the TX 750
a wolf wl825t wheel loader moves material
Wheel Loaders
Wolf America Brings Two New Wheel Loaders to U.S. from China
Kubota svl97-3 compact track loader pushing dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals its Next-Gen Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All