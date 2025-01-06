Yolo County in California’s Central Valley is one of the first fleets in the U.S. to put a new Volvo DD25 Electric compactor to work.

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution in 2020 to achieve a carbon-negative footprint by 2030, as well as a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan with more than 180 actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

One of those actions was electrifying the county’s fleet of on- and off-road equipment. In addition to the DD25 Electric compactor, the county now has six electric forklifts and two electric pickup trucks, with more on the way.

Ben Lee, fleet superintendent of County of Yolo Fleet Services, called purchasing the small electric compactor “a logical choice” when prioritizing agreed-upon sustainability initiatives. The county was able to use a $45,000 CORE voucher to subsidize the purchase.

“The DD25 Electric will help us achieve our goals in several ways: by reducing emissions, lowering noise levels, being more energy-efficient, improving working conditions and promoting environmentally friendly practices,” he said.

The DD25 Electric will be used on a variety of projects around the county, such as compacting soil, gravel and other base materials for road and foundation projects, as well as rolling out and leveling asphalt during road construction and resurfacing.

Based on the workload, Lee estimates that the compactor will need to charge a few overnights per week using an existing Level 2 AC charger at the county fleet facility. The machine will typically operate for three to four hours a day. The charge is expected to last six to eight hours.

“There are some remote areas in the county, so we’re looking into a mobile, self-contained charging unit as well, so we wouldn’t have to bring the machine back to the yard each night during a long-term project,” said Lee.

The DD25 Electric offers the same power and performance as a diesel machine, Volvo says, all while delivering zero idle time, quieter operation, a smoother ride and simplified maintenance.

The 48-volt battery provides about 33 horsepower and 24 kilowatt hours of available power, which is 30% more than the diesel model. The drum frequency can be adjusted from 3500 vpm (55 Hz) to 4000 vpm (67 Hz) depending on the application.

“My team is excited to utilize cutting-edge technology like this that actively promotes more sustainable construction practices,” said Lee.

Volvo CE debuted the DD25 Electric at ConExpo 2023, with an expanded lineup of electric compaction equipment set to hit the market before the 2026 show. The manufacturer teased prototypes of the DD15 Electric double-drum asphalt compactor and TC13 Electric trench compactor at its recent Volvo Days North America event in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.