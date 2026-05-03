Allen's new AAS310 aggregate spreader for high-performance concrete or polyester polymer concrete paving.

For contractors paving with high-performance concrete or polyester polymer concrete, Allen Engineering has launched its new AAS310 aggregate spreader.

The company says the AAS310 is designed to “evenly distribute fine aggregate up to 14 feet wide,” as well as provide “consistent material flow and dependable overlay performance.”

The spreader runs on a 74-horsepower Hatz diesel engine and dual heavy-duty tracks.

Other features include:

High-visibility operator platform.

Manual and automatic steering.

Dual 9-inch auger system.

Rotating helical bar.

Manual feed gates.

Automated bin covers.

Two bin-level indicator lights.

Allen AAS310 aggregate spreader specs