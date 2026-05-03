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Allen Launches AAS310 Aggregate Spreader for High-Performance Concrete

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Don McLoud
May 3, 2026
Allen's new AAS310 aggregate spreader for high-performance concrete or polyester polymer concrete paving.
Allen's new AAS310 aggregate spreader for high-performance concrete or polyester polymer concrete paving.
Allen Engineering

For contractors paving with high-performance concrete or polyester polymer concrete, Allen Engineering has launched its new AAS310 aggregate spreader.

The company says the AAS310 is designed to “evenly distribute fine aggregate up to 14 feet wide,” as well as provide “consistent material flow and dependable overlay performance.”

The spreader runs on a 74-horsepower Hatz diesel engine and dual heavy-duty tracks.

Other features include:

  • High-visibility operator platform.
  • Manual and automatic steering.
  • Dual 9-inch auger system.
  • Rotating helical bar.
  • Manual feed gates.
  • Automated bin covers.
  • Two bin-level indicator lights.

Allen AAS310 aggregate spreader specs

Screenshot 2026 04 27 At 3 22 01 PmAllen Engineering

 

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