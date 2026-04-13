Caterpillar continued its rollout of next-generation motor graders at ConExpo 2026 with the new 150, which offers a choice of lever or joystick controls, and the 160, which has standard joysticks.

Following similar upgrades as the previously launched 120, 140 Joystick and 140 Lever, the 150 and 160 tout redesigned cabs, improved operator comfort, increased power and more standard technology for roadbuilding, snow removal, grading, ditching and other construction and maintenance tasks.

The 150 sports a 12-foot moldboard as standard, with a 14-footer on the 160; upgrades are available to 14 and 16 feet, respectively.

Buyers opting for the joystick configuration will find two three-axis programmable hydraulic controls, giving operators the ability to fine tune auxiliary flow speeds and extending and retracting movements for reduced fatigue and improved productivity. The left joystick controls the transmission, gear shifting and machine-direction, while the right handles drawbar, circle and moldboard functions as well as throttle control and the manual differential lock and unlock.

Configurations will be options — no longer separate models — in Cat’s lineup.

“You can configure these machines for your needs, your application, or the type of work you’re doing,” said Cat Senior Product Consultant for Motor Graders Eric Kohout.

Improved Power and Transmission

The redesigned models feature Cat’s C9.3 engine, which provides more power to the ground through constant net power.

“It's a more consistent experience as the machine changes as conditions change on the jobsite or throughout the day,” Kohout says. “So that's helping us actually put more power to the wheels on this next-gen machine to get more work done than our previous generation machines.”

The transmission has moved from eight speeds to nine, giving the motor graders the ability to operate at speeds ranging from .65 to 1.85 mph. “Your operators are now actually doing work without using that inching pedal as much. They're creeping along, because there are times where they just need slow applications to get around obstacles, work in a cul de sac or tight areas,” says Kohout.

Equipment World

The redesigned cab, first seen on the upgraded 120 and 140 models, provides better visibility to the ground, grouped control buttons for ease of operations, optional seat upgrades, and comfort customizations for the operator.

The C-pillar has been relocated behind the operator for added visibility. Larger windows equipped with wipers further enhance visibility around the cab, with particular focus on the moldboard and tires.

Improved HVAC, additional floor space and hip room, and seat adjustment options have also been added, as well as high-visible yellow bars and controls that signal to operators where adjustments can be made.

Integrated Technology

Visibility can be further enhanced with optional integrated rear vision, front vision, 360-degree cameras and Caterpillar’s People Detection system. The camera views feed into the cab’s 10-inch touchscreen, which also controls optional technologies, such as Cat Grade.

The Cat Grade Attachment Ready Option (ARO) is the building block for all Cat motor grader technologies, providing all wiring harnesses and sensor mounts when owners are ready to upgrade to 2D or 3D grade control.

Automatic blade control reduces operator inputs and the number of passes to get the job done. E-fence is fully calibrated from the factory. Cross Slope Assist now includes Position Sensing Shift Cylinder (PSC), E-fence blade avoidance, and two sensors to simplify mastless upgrades. It allows the operator to manually control one end of the moldboard, while the system controls the other.

Cat’s 3D-integrated mastless grade control enables additional productivity features.

Maintenance

Grouped hydraulic oil, engine air and DEF filters and a new engine enclosure allow easier access for daily maintenance checks and repairs. An optional reversing fan helps keep the cooling system clean.

A hibernation idle feature reduces rpms at idle to save fuel. Attachments, including rippers and blades, are also available.

The 150 with joystick option will launch in European countries in the second half of 2026. The full launch for all configurations and regions will follow.

For more information on Cat’s next-generation motor graders, check out Equipment World’s video with Kohout below.

Caterpillar 150 Motor Grader Specs

Operating Weight: 43,361 pounds

Engine Power: 261 horsepower

Moldboard: 12 feet

Caterpillar 160 Motor Grader Specs