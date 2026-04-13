Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

Cat Continues Next-Generation Motor Grader Rollout with New 150 and 160

Joining the 120 and 140, the new 150 and 160 tout redesigned cabs, improved operator comfort, increased power and more standard technology.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 13, 2026
Cat Grader
Equipment World

Caterpillar continued its rollout of next-generation motor graders at ConExpo 2026 with the new 150, which offers a choice of lever or joystick controls, and the 160, which has standard joysticks.

Following similar upgrades as the previously launched 120, 140 Joystick and 140 Lever, the 150 and 160 tout redesigned cabs, improved operator comfort, increased power and more standard technology for roadbuilding, snow removal, grading, ditching and other construction and maintenance tasks.

The 150 sports a 12-foot moldboard as standard, with a 14-footer on the 160; upgrades are available to 14 and 16 feet, respectively.

Buyers opting for the joystick configuration will find two three-axis programmable hydraulic controls, giving operators the ability to fine tune auxiliary flow speeds and extending and retracting movements for reduced fatigue and improved productivity. The left joystick controls the transmission, gear shifting and machine-direction, while the right handles drawbar, circle and moldboard functions as well as throttle control and the manual differential lock and unlock.

Configurations will be options — no longer separate models — in Cat’s lineup. 

“You can configure these machines for your needs, your application, or the type of work you’re doing,” said Cat Senior Product Consultant for Motor Graders Eric Kohout.

Improved Power and Transmission

The redesigned models feature Cat’s C9.3 engine, which provides more power to the ground through constant net power. 

“It's a more consistent experience as the machine changes as conditions change on the jobsite or throughout the day,” Kohout says. “So that's helping us actually put more power to the wheels on this next-gen machine to get more work done than our previous generation machines.”

The transmission has moved from eight speeds to nine, giving the motor graders the ability to operate at speeds ranging from .65 to 1.85 mph. “Your operators are now actually doing work without using that inching pedal as much. They're creeping along, because there are times where they just need slow applications to get around obstacles, work in a cul de sac or tight areas,” says Kohout.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair. Download the Free Report
Presented by Fullbay
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair. Download the Free Report
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Cat Grader CabEquipment WorldRedesigned Cab

The redesigned cab, first seen on the upgraded 120 and 140 models, provides better visibility to the ground, grouped control buttons for ease of operations, optional seat upgrades, and comfort customizations for the operator.

The C-pillar has been relocated behind the operator for added visibility. Larger windows equipped with wipers further enhance visibility around the cab, with particular focus on the moldboard and tires.

Improved HVAC, additional floor space and hip room, and seat adjustment options have also been added, as well as high-visible yellow bars and controls that signal to operators where adjustments can be made.   

Integrated Technology

Visibility can be further enhanced with optional integrated rear vision, front vision, 360-degree cameras and Caterpillar’s People Detection system. The camera views feed into the cab’s 10-inch touchscreen, which also controls optional technologies, such as Cat Grade.

The Cat Grade Attachment Ready Option (ARO) is the building block for all Cat motor grader technologies, providing all wiring harnesses and sensor mounts when owners are ready to upgrade to 2D or 3D grade control.

Automatic blade control reduces operator inputs and the number of passes to get the job done. E-fence is fully calibrated from the factory. Cross Slope Assist now includes Position Sensing Shift Cylinder (PSC), E-fence blade avoidance, and two sensors to simplify mastless upgrades. It allows the operator to manually control one end of the moldboard, while the system controls the other.

Cat’s 3D-integrated mastless grade control enables additional productivity features.

Maintenance

Grouped hydraulic oil, engine air and DEF filters and a new engine enclosure allow easier access for daily maintenance checks and repairs. An optional reversing fan helps keep the cooling system clean.

A hibernation idle feature reduces rpms at idle to save fuel. Attachments, including rippers and blades, are also available.

The 150 with joystick option will launch in European countries in the second half of 2026. The full launch for all configurations and regions will follow.

For more information on Cat’s next-generation motor graders, check out Equipment World’s video with Kohout below.

 

 

Caterpillar 150 Motor Grader Specs

  • Operating Weight: 43,361 pounds
  • Engine Power: 261 horsepower
  • Moldboard: 12 feet

Caterpillar 160 Motor Grader Specs

  • Operating Weight: 43,768 pounds
  • Engine Power: 276 horsepower
  • Moldboard: 14 feet
Related Stories
Case Gr 1
Graders/Scrapers
Case Stuns with New GR Series Motor Graders with Over 200 HP at ConExpo 2026
The next-gen P-Tier motor graders get several automation upgrades.
Graders/Scrapers
Deere Unveils SmartGrade Motor Graders with New Automation Features
Cat 140 Joy Cm20250124 4aae4 B7248
Graders/Scrapers
Caterpillar Adds Joystick Option for Next-Generation 140 Motor Grader
Jcb A Vmt 430 130
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2025: Motor Graders, Rollers, and More
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat Grader
Graders/Scrapers
Cat Continues Next-Generation Motor Grader Rollout with New 150 and 160
Joining the 120 and 140, the new 150 and 160 tout redesigned cabs, improved operator comfort, increased power and more standard technology.
Construction Equiipment Tech Getty Pramate Polyamate
Market Pulse
2026 Tech & Spec Survey: A Deep Dive into Contractors’ Equipment Purchase Plans
Hyundai's new HT30 compact track loader will hit the market later this year.
Compact Track Loaders
Hyundai Gives Sneak Peek of New "Tool Carrier" Compact Track Loader, the HT30
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Who Needs a Small Articulated Loader? — Find Out in Our 2026 Buyer’s Guide
Image00005
Compact Utility Loaders
Case CE Expands its Zero-Emissions Offering with TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How to Choose the Right Rubber Track for Your Equipment
Download your rubber track guide today for tire pro tips and tricks
DownloadView All