The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a home explosion December 11 in California that appears to have been caused by a gas-line strike by a construction company working nearby.

The Alameda County Fire Department released video captured by a doorbell camera across the street from the explosion:

The Fire Department reported that the fire and explosion occurred at 9:38 a.m., destroying three buildings, damaging others and sending six people to the hospital. The Red Cross assisted displaced families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The NTSB reported on X that it sent a team to start an investigation of the damage to the underground natural gas line.

According to news accounts, a construction crew hit a PG&E natural gas line at 7:35 a.m. at a home. The crew, not affiliated with PG&E, reported the utility strike to the utility. PG&E crews stopped the gas flow and isolated the line by 9:25 a.m. About 10 minutes later, the explosion and fire occurred.

The injuries ranged from minor to serious. All were expected to survive.