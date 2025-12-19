NTSB Investigates Gas-Line Strike That Destroyed Home, Injured 6 (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 19, 2025
A house in Alameda County, California, exploded December 11 following a natural-gas line strike on a construction site.
A house in Alameda County, California, exploded December 11 following a natural-gas line strike on a construction site.
Alameda County Fire Department

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a home explosion December 11 in California that appears to have been caused by a gas-line strike by a construction company working nearby.

The Alameda County Fire Department released video captured by a doorbell camera across the street from the explosion:

The Fire Department reported that the fire and explosion occurred at 9:38 a.m., destroying three buildings, damaging others and sending six people to the hospital. The Red Cross assisted displaced families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The NTSB reported on X that it sent a team to start an investigation of the damage to the underground natural gas line.

According to news accounts, a construction crew hit a PG&E natural gas line at 7:35 a.m. at a home. The crew, not affiliated with PG&E, reported the utility strike to the utility. PG&E crews stopped the gas flow and isolated the line by 9:25 a.m. About 10 minutes later, the explosion and fire occurred.

The injuries ranged from minor to serious. All were expected to survive.

Related Stories
This excavator bucket came unlatched from the excavator's quick coupler June 3 in Washington due to a missing safety latch, according to L&I.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $170K Fine After Worker Crushed by Falling Excavator Bucket
The contractor on the project, Revoli Construction Company Inc. of Franklin, Massachusetts, has been cited by OSHA for numerous violations as far back as 1995.
Safety & Compliance
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Trench Collapse; Contractor Has Long History of Violations
'The dirt was undermined and carved in below the wall of the trench creating a high risk of a cave-in of the area where workers were climbing in and out,' says Washington L&I. The ladder was also too low, and the trench box was too small, according to the agency.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $140K Fine After Inspector Witnesses Trench Collapses
The trench caved in earlier in the day, yet the 24-year-old worker was ordered back inside. The second collapse killed him.
Safety & Compliance
Texas Contractor Pleads Guilty to Assault for Fatal Trench Collapse
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Excavator Pc365 Lc Wildwood Fl Ds 250909 Img 2281 Photo 3x2 Lg
Excavators
Komatsu's New PC365-11 Hybrid Excavator Boosts Power, Cuts Fuel Use
A fully electric swing system increases swing speeds for the 38-metric-ton model while converting wasted energy into a 70-horsepower boost.
Uv34xl Thumb
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Bobcat's UV34XL UTV with New Limited Package
Bobcat L95
Compact Wheel Loaders
The Right Fit for Your Jobsite? – Compact Wheel Loader Buyer's Guide 2025-26
2026 Ford Maverick Tremor
Pickups
2026 Ford Maverick Revealed: Compact Pickup Gets Choice of 5 Trims, 2 Engines
Kubota U17 Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Kubota’s New U17-5 Mini Excavator Gets Tough in Tight Spaces
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All