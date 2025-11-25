The contractor on the project, Revoli Construction Company Inc. of Franklin, Massachusetts, has been cited by OSHA for numerous violations as far back as 1995.

A worker died and two others were injured in a trench collapse November 18 in Massachusetts while working for a contractor that has a history of trench violations stretching back 30 years.

Miguel Alexandre Reis, 61, of Fall River was buried in a cave-in during a sewer installation project in Yarmouth, according to the town. Another worker was buried up to his waist and airlifted to a hospital, while the third was able to get out of the trench on his own, the Yarmouth Fire Department reported.

The emergency call for the collapse came at 8:50 a.m., according to the Fire Department. Rescuers were able to extricate the man buried up to his waist at 1:20 p.m. Reis’ body was recovered at 2:45 p.m.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Division and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the town.

Long History of Violations

The contractor on the project, Revoli Construction Company Inc. of Franklin, Massachusetts, has been cited by OSHA for violations as far back as 1995.

Most recently, it was fined by OSHA for these violations:

February 4, 2025 – Fined $6,950 for an incident December 18, 2024, in South Yarmouth when “workers were exposed to arc flash, electrical burns, electric shock and electrocution when electrical extension cords with indoor-rated connectors were left lying on wet ground,” OSHA reported.

November 17, 2023 – Fined $5,625 for an incident August 16, 2023, in Littleton in which “two employees were allowed to work inside an unprotected trenching excavation that ranged from 5.5 to 7.5 feet in depth and were exposed to a potential cave-in from the unsupported walls of the excavation,” according to OSHA.

The company was also fined in 1999 after a worker was found in an excavation with no trench box or other cave-in protection by an OSHA inspector, according to an Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission order. The worker was the nephew of company owner Shawqi Alsarabi and had been reprimanded previously for working in an unprotected trench. Alsarabi testified that he fired his nephew, and suspended the foreman on the job for a day. The company was fined $63,000, according to the OSHRC order upholding the fine.

The order also indicated there had been trench violations in 1995, 1996, and one in 1998 in which a worker was injured after being partially buried in a cave-in.

In 2005, Revoli faced proposed fines of $115,900 for inadequate cave-in protection on a waterline installation in Gloucester. Two workers were spotted in a 14-foot-deep trench without cave-in protection or a ladder, among other violations.

The town of Yarmouth and Revoli are also embroiled in a legal battle. Revoli sued the town in September in Norfolk Superior Court for breach of contract on the $17 million sewer project for rejecting the company's change orders.

The town responded to the suit with a breach-of contract counterclaim, accusing Revoli of causing flooding due to a faulty dewatering system and causing multiple damages to utilities as well as Revoli workers being injured on the job.

Victim Remembered as “Generous Spirit”

Reis, who died in the November 18 collapse, is survived by his wife and two grown children.

“Miguel was a hardworking man who gave his all to helping others in need and was known for his generous spirit,” reads his obituary. “He found joy in gardening and farming. Above all, he cherished family gatherings; he was often described as the life of the party and was known for always being in good spirits, bringing laughter and warmth to every occasion.”