A 23-year-old Michigan worker has become another victim of being struck by an excavator bucket – the third such incident since May 5. He later died from his injuries.

Ryan Mathew Starnes of St. Clair Shores was working in an excavation on a road project June 30 in Livingston County when he was struck and critically injured, according to Michigan State Police District 1. “It appears the worker operating the excavator was not aware the victim was in the hole.”

Starnes later died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating but say it "appears to be a workplace accident."

The incident follows two other recent struck-by-bucket cases, one May 5 in California in which a worker died, and on June 3, a worker was severely injured in Washington.

In all three incidents, workers were in excavations while an excavator was being operated above them.

Starnes is survived by a 6-year-old son and his fiancé. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to raise money for funeral expenses and to take care of his son who has autism. The GoFundMe page described Starnes as the sole provider for his family:

“He has been working as an underground utility worker for the past 5 years. This was hard exhausting work and Ryan never complained as he would do anything to take care of his family.”

Starnes’ obituary said this about him:

“Ryan was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. His smile would light up a room. He was a devoted and loving father to his son. … Family always came first. He enjoyed WWE and collecting cards. He was still a kid at heart. He enjoyed fishing. He was a big Detroit Lions fan. He loved cooking. Ryan always tried to do the right thing and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.”

Bucket Safety List

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommends the following safe working practices for buckets and attachments: