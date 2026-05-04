A recent Equipment World online poll found the key factor fueling readers’ hiring challenges remain a lack of experienced candidates for job openings.

Among Equipment World readers who responded to the survey, 69% chose “lack of experienced candidates” as one of the biggest hiring challenges they face. Respondents were able to select more than one option in this poll.

In all, the online poll on equipmentworld.com generated 234 responses from contractors, dealers and manufacturers between April 9 and April 24.

The second-most selected hiring challenges among respondents, at 52%, was experienced employees aging out and retiring, followed by battling a negative perception of working in construction at 25%.

Another 24% of respondents said the inability to offer a competitive pay was a major hiring challenge, and the least selected option, at 21%, was losing potential candidates to other nearby employers and industries.

Among the 101 contractors who responded to the poll, 71% said a lack of experienced candidates was a key hiring challenge, followed by 55% who pointed to retiring and aging out of experienced employees.

All respondents were also asked how many employees they will attempt to hire in 2026, with the most selected option being 1-5 employees at 50%. This question received 196 responses, and respondents could only select one response.

The second-most selected option by responding readers, at 24%, was planning to hire more than 10 employees this year, followed by having no plans to hire in 2026, at 16%. Just 11% of responding readers said they will attempt to hire 6-10 employees this year.

Equipment World’s online poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt at [email protected].