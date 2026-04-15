Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

New excavator sales fell 4.1% in 2025, while used excavator sales rose 5.3% year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

A total of 15,672 new excavators were financed from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, compared to 16,336 units financed during the same period the previous year.

EDA defines mini excavators as machines with operating weights up to 8 metric tons. For this analysis, we will only focus on full-size excavators weighing 8 metric tons or above.

New excavators were the third highest sales category, behind compact track loaders and mini excavators, accounting for 10.4% of all units sold in 2025. Caterpillar, Deere and Komatsu maintained their positions as the top three sellers year over year. Hitachi traded places with Volvo CE for the fourth position, while Kubota held onto the fifth position for another year.

Top Excavator Manufacturers by New Units Financed in the U.S.

Manufacturer Units % of Total New Units Financed Caterpillar 4,287 27.4% Deere 2,789 17.8% Komatsu 2,574 16.4% Hitachi 945 6.0% Kubota 842 5.4%

The top-selling new excavators – based on the number of units financed – were the Kubota KX080-5, Cat 340 and Deere 85 P-Tier. Check out the rest of the top 10 in our list below.

Top Excavator Models by New Units Financed in the U.S.

Manufacturer/Model New Financed Units Sold Kubota KX080-5 780 Cat 340 598 Deere 85 P-Tier 591 Cat 336 444 Komatsu PC88MR-11 432 Bobcat E88 402 Cat 315 389 Cat 320 379 Komatsu PC360LC-11 375 Deere 210 P-Tier 362

Texas has more buyers of new excavators than any other state with 2,066 units financed, followed by Florida at 1,003 units and North Carolina with 941 units.

Used Excavator Sales Trends

Looking at used models, a total of 12,548 excavators were financed from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, compared to 11,918 units financed during the same period the previous year.

Cat, Deere, Komatsu, Volvo CE and Case CE held their positions year-over-year as the top five sellers of used financed excavators.

Manufacturer Units % of Total Used Units Financed Caterpillar 3,504 27.9% Deere 2,274 18.1% Komatsu 1,984 15.8% Volvo CE 829 6.6% Case CE 620 4.9%

Deere’s 210G LC again took the top spot in 2025 for financed used excavator sales. Other popular models included the Cat 320 and Komatsu PC490LC-11. Find out the rest of the top-selling used financed excavators in our list below.

Manufacturer/Model Used Financed Units Sold Deere 210G LC 352 Cat 320 275 Komatsu PC490LC-11 232 Cat 336 213 Deere 85G 204 Cat 323 181 Takeuchi TB290 176 Komatsu PC210LC-11 167 Deere 350G LC 161 Deere 135G 151

Texas had the highest concentration of used financed excavator sales, accounting for 1,202 units, or 9.6% U.S. sales. Other top states included Georgia with 752 units and North Carolina with 618.

During the 12-month period from March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, used excavator prices slowly strengthened until mid-year before easing again in the fourth quarter, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price for a used excavator peaked around $159,000 in July 2025, while staying closer to the $155,000 mark during the slower winter season. Over the last 12 months, November 2025 and February 2026 saw the largest price drops at -1.9% and -2.5% respectively. The average age of used excavators general rose during the period from 7.1 years to 7.7 years.

EquipmentWatch The average price and age were calculated based on 419,468 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Excavator Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 crawler excavators sold for the 12-month period of March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, in terms of auction price, Cat took 13 of the top 20 price spots, with Komatsu claiming the other positions on the list.

As reported by the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for an excavator during this time was $740,000 for a 2023 Cat 395 with 1,912 hours at a J.M. Wood Auction Company sale in Montgomery, Alabama, on September 24, 2025.

A 2022 Caterpillar 349 with 1,323 hours took the second price spot. It sold for $426,000 at a Steffe’s Group sale in Ames, Iowa, on December 10, 2025. Coming in third was a 2023 Cat 352 with 2,798 hours, which sold for $405,900 at a Purple Wave sale in Fountain, Colorado, on June 12, 2025.

Manufacturer/ Model Year(s) Units Sold Hours Price Cat 336 2023 1 1,281 $320,100 Cat 340 2022 - 2024 5 27 - 1,856* $308,000 - $389,400 Cat 349 2022 7 657 - 3,075 $325,000 - $426,000 Cat 352 2023 - 2024 3 1,280 - 2,789 $345,000 - $405,900 Cat 395 2023 1 1,912 $740,000 Komatsu PC490LC-11 2018 - 2020 2 1,534 - 7,580 $330,000 - $350,000 Komatsu PC490LCi-11 2024 1 331 $329,724

EquipmentWatch and EDA are owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.