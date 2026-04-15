Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.
New excavator sales fell 4.1% in 2025, while used excavator sales rose 5.3% year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.
A total of 15,672 new excavators were financed from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, compared to 16,336 units financed during the same period the previous year.
EDA defines mini excavators as machines with operating weights up to 8 metric tons. For this analysis, we will only focus on full-size excavators weighing 8 metric tons or above.
New excavators were the third highest sales category, behind compact track loaders and mini excavators, accounting for 10.4% of all units sold in 2025. Caterpillar, Deere and Komatsu maintained their positions as the top three sellers year over year. Hitachi traded places with Volvo CE for the fourth position, while Kubota held onto the fifth position for another year.
Top Excavator Manufacturers by New Units Financed in the U.S.
|Manufacturer
|Units
|% of Total New Units Financed
|Caterpillar
|4,287
|27.4%
|Deere
|2,789
|17.8%
|Komatsu
|2,574
|16.4%
|Hitachi
|945
|6.0%
|Kubota
|842
|5.4%
The top-selling new excavators – based on the number of units financed – were the Kubota KX080-5, Cat 340 and Deere 85 P-Tier. Check out the rest of the top 10 in our list below.
Top Excavator Models by New Units Financed in the U.S.
|Manufacturer/Model
|New Financed Units Sold
|Kubota KX080-5
|780
|Cat 340
|598
|Deere 85 P-Tier
|591
|Cat 336
|444
|Komatsu PC88MR-11
|432
|Bobcat E88
|402
|Cat 315
|389
|Cat 320
|379
|Komatsu PC360LC-11
|375
|Deere 210 P-Tier
|362
Texas has more buyers of new excavators than any other state with 2,066 units financed, followed by Florida at 1,003 units and North Carolina with 941 units.
Used Excavator Sales Trends
Looking at used models, a total of 12,548 excavators were financed from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, compared to 11,918 units financed during the same period the previous year.
Cat, Deere, Komatsu, Volvo CE and Case CE held their positions year-over-year as the top five sellers of used financed excavators.
|Manufacturer
|Units
|% of Total Used Units Financed
|Caterpillar
|3,504
|27.9%
|Deere
|2,274
|18.1%
|Komatsu
|1,984
|15.8%
|Volvo CE
|829
|6.6%
|Case CE
|620
|4.9%
Deere’s 210G LC again took the top spot in 2025 for financed used excavator sales. Other popular models included the Cat 320 and Komatsu PC490LC-11. Find out the rest of the top-selling used financed excavators in our list below.
|Manufacturer/Model
|Used Financed Units Sold
|Deere 210G LC
|352
|Cat 320
|275
|Komatsu PC490LC-11
|232
|Cat 336
|213
|Deere 85G
|204
|Cat 323
|181
|Takeuchi TB290
|176
|Komatsu PC210LC-11
|167
|Deere 350G LC
|161
|Deere 135G
|151
Texas had the highest concentration of used financed excavator sales, accounting for 1,202 units, or 9.6% U.S. sales. Other top states included Georgia with 752 units and North Carolina with 618.
During the 12-month period from March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, used excavator prices slowly strengthened until mid-year before easing again in the fourth quarter, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.
The average price for a used excavator peaked around $159,000 in July 2025, while staying closer to the $155,000 mark during the slower winter season. Over the last 12 months, November 2025 and February 2026 saw the largest price drops at -1.9% and -2.5% respectively. The average age of used excavators general rose during the period from 7.1 years to 7.7 years.
The average price and age were calculated based on 419,468 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.
EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.
Excavator Auction Prices
Looking at the top 20 crawler excavators sold for the 12-month period of March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, in terms of auction price, Cat took 13 of the top 20 price spots, with Komatsu claiming the other positions on the list.
As reported by the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for an excavator during this time was $740,000 for a 2023 Cat 395 with 1,912 hours at a J.M. Wood Auction Company sale in Montgomery, Alabama, on September 24, 2025.
A 2022 Caterpillar 349 with 1,323 hours took the second price spot. It sold for $426,000 at a Steffe’s Group sale in Ames, Iowa, on December 10, 2025. Coming in third was a 2023 Cat 352 with 2,798 hours, which sold for $405,900 at a Purple Wave sale in Fountain, Colorado, on June 12, 2025.
|Manufacturer/ Model
|Year(s)
|Units Sold
|Hours
|Price
|Cat 336
|2023
|1
|1,281
|$320,100
|Cat 340
|2022 - 2024
|5
|27 - 1,856*
|$308,000 - $389,400
|Cat 349
|2022
|7
|657 - 3,075
|$325,000 - $426,000
|Cat 352
|2023 - 2024
|3
|1,280 - 2,789
|$345,000 - $405,900
|Cat 395
|2023
|1
|1,912
|$740,000
|Komatsu PC490LC-11
|2018 - 2020
|2
|1,534 - 7,580
|$330,000 - $350,000
|Komatsu PC490LCi-11
|2024
|1
|331
|$329,724
EquipmentWatch and EDA are owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.