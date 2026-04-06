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Readers’ Poll: Environmental Rollbacks are Top Impact from Trump’s Second Term

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 6, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump at a 2024 rally prior to his second presidential election victory.
U.S. President Donald Trump at a 2024 rally prior to his second presidential election victory.
Donald J. Trump

A recent Equipment World online poll found U.S. President Donald Trump’s rollback of environmental regulations remains the largest perceived impact on readers’ businesses since the beginning of his second term.

Among Equipment World readers who responded to the survey, 37% said environmental regulation rollbacks have had the most notable impact, good or bad, on their business over the last 14 months.

In all, the online poll on equipmentworld.com generated over 1,200 responses from contractors, dealers and manufacturers between March 17 and April 3.

The second-most selected option was rising tariffs, which had the largest impact on 26% of Equipment World readers’ businesses. Other options readers selected included stricter immigration policies at 13%, rollback of electric vehicle mandates at 12%, and interest rate cuts at 11%.

Readers’ views on Trump’s business impact have shifted somewhat since the last time Equipment World asked readers this question in December 2024. At that time, 36% of respondents forecast environmental regulation rollbacks would have the most meaningful impact on their business during Trump’s second term.

However, readers were more drawn to proposed interest rate cuts back then, which 24% of readers said would make the biggest difference to their business. Fewer respondents (14%) felt tariffs would make the biggest difference to their business, followed by stricter immigration policies at 9% and removal of EV mandates at 8%.

Another Equipment World poll that ran in October 2025 found that the majority of contractors had a positive view of Donald Trump’s overall impact of the construction industry.

Equipment World’s online poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt at [email protected].

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