Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used compact track loader sales trends, according to Randall Reilly’s Top Bid auction price guide, EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

Supply chain issues and inflation continue to take a toll on equipment inventory and pricing, as seen in year-over-year sales trends for new and used compact track loaders.

A total of 42,890 new compact track loaders were financed from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data. This was a 10.8% decrease from 48,091 new units financed the previous year.

Similarly, used CTL sales were also down 3.2% to 15,969, from 16,501 units sold between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Kubota SVL75-2 (4,726), Kubota SVL97-2 (4,408) and the Cat 259D3 (3,846).

Cat claimed the top spot for financed used CTLs with the 259D (856). Coming in second was the Kubota SVL95-2S (767). Deere rounded out the third spot with the 333G (712).

Texas had more buyers of new CTLs than any other state with 6,154 units financed. Buyers were also active in Florida (2,982) and Georgia (2,355).

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again were in the top spot, accounting for 11% of all purchases, with 1,820 units being financed in this period. Missouri added another 8% with 1,254 units, and Tennessee followed with 667 units or approximately 4%.

Used Market

Used CTL sales rose 13.5% for the 12-month period from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s EquipmentWatch market trend data. The average price for a used compact track loader was $56,140 in April 2022 compared to $49,469 in May 2021.

The average price was calculated based on 100,132 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

EquipmentWatch The lowest average price over the past five years was $41,856 in May 2017 – 34% less than CTLs are selling for in today’s market. Available used models were also much older at that time, with an average age of 9.39 years.

The average age of used CTLs declined slightly over the current period, dropping from an average of 5.57 years in May 2021 to 5.31 years in April 2022.

EquipmentWatch Over the last 12 months, prices for used compact track loaders have in general increased with the largest jumps in November 2021 (5.36%) and April 2022 (4.88%)

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private, resale market, as opposed to the public, auction market.

Auction Data

Looking at the top 20 compact track loaders sold for the 12-month period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 in terms of auction price, Cat came out on top. (See chart below.)

As reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, 15 of the top 20 price spots were Cat models.

The top auction price paid for a compact track loader during this time was $140,000 for a 2021 Takeuchi TL12R2 with 102 hours at a Ritchie Bros. sale in Chehalis, Washington, on December 21, 2021. The second-highest price paid was $120,000 for a Cat 299D2XHP with 306 hours at a Deanco Auction Company sale in Philadelphia, Missouri, on May 25, 2022.

In total, 905 CTLs were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $38,656.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

EDA, EquipmentWatch and Top Bid are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.