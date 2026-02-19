Chevron reports that its Delo TorqForce MP has been approved by Allison Transmission as the first, and currently only, lubricant to meet the new TES 781 specification for stationary off-highway applications.

TES 781 is Allison’s latest evolution in transmission fluid standards for fracturing, pumping and other continuous-duty environments that demand maximum durability and uptime.

Designed to support the extended performance requirements of Allison’s 5000, 6000, 8000, 9000 Series and FracTran transmissions, the new specification enables operators to safely extend oil drain intervals up to 2,500 hours or 48 months, more than double the limit of legacy TES 439 fluids. This delivers meaningful improvements in maintenance efficiency and potential total cost of ownership for fleets operating in high-load fracking environments.

“Delo TorqForce MP reaching TES 781 approval is a major step forward for industrial operators who rely on Allison transmissions in some of the world’s harshest stationary environments,” said Max Cundiff, industrial sector manager at Chevron. “It allows customers to extend service intervals, reduce maintenance burdens and improve uptime, all without compromising transmission protection.”

TES 781 was created specifically for the demands of continuous-duty, high-load operations. Unlike fluids designed for mixed usage or on-highway cycles, the new specification addresses the thermal stress, oxidation risk and contamination challenges associated with stationary work such as fracturing, pumping and pressure-pumping operations.

Chevron’s Delo TorqForce MP is formulated with a synthetic-blend base oil and a strengthened additive system featuring elevated detergents, antioxidants and anti-wear chemistry. These enhancements support the fluid’s ability to meet the extended service interval requirements of TES 781 while protecting against varnish, wear and thermal degradation.