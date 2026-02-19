Chevron: Delo TorqForce MP Meets Allison Transmission’s TES 781 Spec

Feb 19, 2026
Chevron’s Delo TorqForce MP
Chevron’s Delo TorqForce MP
Chevron

Chevron reports that its Delo TorqForce MP has been approved by Allison Transmission as the first, and currently only, lubricant to meet the new TES 781 specification for stationary off-highway applications.

TES 781 is Allison’s latest evolution in transmission fluid standards for fracturing, pumping and other continuous-duty environments that demand maximum durability and uptime.

Designed to support the extended performance requirements of Allison’s 5000, 6000, 8000, 9000 Series and FracTran transmissions, the new specification enables operators to safely extend oil drain intervals up to 2,500 hours or 48 months, more than double the limit of legacy TES 439 fluids. This delivers meaningful improvements in maintenance efficiency and potential total cost of ownership for fleets operating in high-load fracking environments.

“Delo TorqForce MP reaching TES 781 approval is a major step forward for industrial operators who rely on Allison transmissions in some of the world’s harshest stationary environments,” said Max Cundiff, industrial sector manager at Chevron. “It allows customers to extend service intervals, reduce maintenance burdens and improve uptime, all without compromising transmission protection.”

TES 781 was created specifically for the demands of continuous-duty, high-load operations. Unlike fluids designed for mixed usage or on-highway cycles, the new specification addresses the thermal stress, oxidation risk and contamination challenges associated with stationary work such as fracturing, pumping and pressure-pumping operations.

Chevron’s Delo TorqForce MP is formulated with a synthetic-blend base oil and a strengthened additive system featuring elevated detergents, antioxidants and anti-wear chemistry. These enhancements support the fluid’s ability to meet the extended service interval requirements of TES 781 while protecting against varnish, wear and thermal degradation.

 

Related Stories
Excavator Generic At Work Getty Images 143918313
Oils & lubricants
Chevron: New Clarity Hydraulic Oil Delivers Fuel Savings for Construction Equipment
Sage Oil Vac Service Lube Van on a jobsite
Service and repair
Sage Oil Vac Intros New Line of Vans for Jobsite Lube Service; No CDL Required
Maxresdefault 6744ab79af8fc
The Dirt
The 2 Most Important Things You Can Do for Your Equipment’s Oil
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Top Stories
The 2026 Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off-Road boasts a 1,000-horsepower engine.
Pickups
2026 GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado Get Supercharged to 1,000 HP by SVE
The new specialty, limited-edition pickups bring more than twice the horsepower of the standard factory models' V8 option.
Cat Shovel M20260202 8c257 84683
Excavators
Redesigned Cat 6015 Hydraulic Shovel Gets Boosted Efficiency, Durability
Las Vegas Convention Center - North Hall at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
ConExpo Survival Guide: Tips from Veteran Attendees (and our Editors)
New Holland T7 712241
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland Completely Redesigns T7 Tractors with More Power, Comfort
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All