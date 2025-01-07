Sage Oil Vac is introducing a new line of service lube vans, designed to ease maintenance on tight jobsites and urban environments.

The LV230 service lube van holds 60 gallons of fresh oil and 50 gallons of used oil. It is built on the frame of a Ford T250 Transit van.

The larger LV430 service lube van uses a Ford T350 Transit van as its base and has the capacity for 90 gallons of fresh oil, 30 gallons of new coolant and 60 gallons of used oil.

“Our service lube van lineup is designed to give crews faster, safer and cleaner oil changes while prioritizing a compact footprint that maximizes cost and fuel efficiency,” said Aaron Sage, Sage Oil Vac CEO.

Both models offer a lower price point, better fuel economy and a lower gross weight than larger service lube trucks – plus, a CDL is not required to drive them, the company says. As an added benefit, enclosed vans help keep fluids warm in colder climates, minimizing oil viscosity.

The van also functions as a dry storage space for crews, allowing them to pack jobsite essentials and personal belongings. The LV230 service lube van includes 303 cubic feet of storage, while the LV430 has 349 cubic feet. Ranger Design shelving comes standard to help crews organize and store gear and tools.

Sage’s pump-free technology allows maintenance fluids to be quickly transferred to and from equipment. The enclosed tank design prevents spills on the job. Both models have individual control panels, continuous LED fluid level monitors and a bulk fill station for fast fill of oil.

Each lube van also comes standard with a Filter Stinger for cleaner filter removal from equipment and a leakproof Used Filter Receptacle to catch used oil that may drain from discarded filters.

Quick Specs

LV230

Empty Weight with chassis: 6,817 lb

Max operating weight: 7,269 lb

LV430