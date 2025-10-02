Cat Debuts MH3295 Material Handler for High Production

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 2, 2025
Cat Mh3295 Material Handler
Caterpillar

Caterpillar says its new MH3295 Material Handler is designed to move more material with less effort, thanks to a dedicated swing pump, wide-track undercarriage and integrated technologies.  

The MH3295 is based on Cat’s 395 excavator platform and purpose-built for barge loading and unloading and large scrapyard applications. It features a 57.7-foot reach, plus two counterweight options.

The 15.7-foot track gauge retracts to 13.5 feet for transport. The wide operating track gauge, combined with a 23.6-foot track length, provides smooth and stable operation at extended reach, the company says.

With Cat’s 543-horsepower Tier 4 Final C18 engine, the MH3295 can operate up to 9,840 feet above sea level without derating and features standard cold-start capability down to 0°F. Three power modes – Power, Smart and Eco – can be matched to the job for power when needed or to save fuel when it’s not. Operators can program and store preferred power modes and joystick settings using their Operator ID.

An advanced electrohydraulic system helps balance power and efficiency, while unlocking access to a wider suite of productivity-boosting technologies. “Standard technologies like Swing Assist, Cat Payload and 2D E-fence help operators to work more efficiently and safely,” says Vincent Migeotte, Caterpillar senior global product consultant.

A variety of Cat attachments are available to meet a range of material and density types. Valve priority lets operators direct hydraulic pressure and flow where needed.

Integrated Technologies

To boost operating efficiency and uptime, Cat has equipped the material handler with more standard technology. Features include:

Cat Payload: Helps operators achieve load targets, eliminating overloading of over-the-road trucks and enabling more accurate production tracking. Real-time weight estimates are displayed in-cab when picking up a material load without swinging.

Swing Assist: Automatically stops upper-machine rotation at preset points to help operators hit more repetitive swing targets, reduce fuel consumption and improve cycle times. The operator swings to a desired stopping point and sets the target using the in-cab monitor or a preset joystick button. As the operator approaches the limit, the machine automatically decelerates and prevents the stick from traveling past the set point.

Standard 2D E-Fence: Prevents the machine from moving outside operator-defined parameters.

SmartBoom (Optional): Allows the boom to freely travel up and down without using pump flow, enabling operators to focus on stick and attachment movements.

VisionLink: Provides actionable insights, via desktop or mobile device, to help maximize uptime and optimize assets. Dashboards provide machine operating details like hours, location, idle time and fuel utilization.

Remote Troubleshoot: Allows the Cat Dealer to diagnose issues remotely without impacting machine performance.

Remote Flash: Enables software updates to be performed without a technician present, at a time convenient to the production schedule.

Cat Mh3295 Material Handler Cab1CaterpillarCat Mh3295 Material Handler Cab 2CaterpillarPremium Plus Cab

Caterpillar designed the MH3295’s new Premium Plus cab for 360-degree visibility and enhanced safety. It features small pillars, large windows, floor windows and three cameras.

The rear cab door entry offers enclosed stairways and integrated lights to safely access the cab, while wide walkways provide quick, easy and safe access to upper service platform maintenance areas.

Operator comfort was prioritized with a wide adjustable seat, easy-to-reach controls, standard automatic climate control, USB ports, Bluetooth and plenty of storage space.

The 10-inch touchscreen monitor presents the jobsite dashboard with an intuitive format. Productivity applications are displayed on the monitor in grid view to be easily read on the go. Touchscreen navigation is designed to maintain operator productivity.

Standard cab avoidance prevents the operator from contacting the cab with the attachment.

Maintenance and Service

Parts commonality with the 395 simplifies service, while long filter life extends replacement intervals. Scheduled oil sampling ports are located at ground level for easy extraction of fluid samples for analysis.

Proactive service reminders and maintenance intervals can be set and tracked on the in-cab monitor to reduce unnecessary downtime.

High-efficiency cooling fans run only when needed. Operators can program intervals for the fans to automatically reverse, helping to keep cores clean without interrupting work.

MH3295 Material Handler Specs

  • Engine: Cat C18
  • Engine Power: 543 hp
  • Short Boom Operating Weight: 222,100 pounds
  • Max. Speed: 2.8 mph
  • Max. Stick Pin Height: 59.2 ft
  • Max. Stick Pin Reach: 57.7 ft
  • Max. Stick Pin Depth: 23.2 ft

 

 

 

 

