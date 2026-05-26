Every Man Jack's new Deere-branded bath products for men come in two scents: Iron Horizon, in yellow packaging for the company's construction equipment, and Steelwater Springs, in green for ag machines.

You’re a man. You like John Deere equipment. How about extending those traits to how you smell?

Now, you can.

Maker of grooming products Every Man Jack has begun a collaboration with the storied equipment manufacturer for its John Deere collection, which has launched exclusively at Walmart.com.

The limited-edition body wash, deodorant and two-in-one shampoo and conditioner fall under the “Work Dirty. Clean Easy” marketing campaign.

Every Man Jack says the collection “reframes grooming as the reward at the end of a day well worked” and “celebrates grit, resilience and the satisfaction that comes from putting in the work.”

The products come in two different scents, “each inspired by the environments where work happens,” the company says:

Iron Horizon — “Crisp cypress, warm amber and smooth, worn leather. Like sun-warmed steel in an open field, Iron Horizon evokes the grounded, hardworking energy of the outdoors.”

Steelwater Springs — “Salt, fresh air and earthy sage. This invigorating scent captures the rush of a cool stream and the clarity of open landscapes.”

The Iron Horizon products get the Deere trademark yellow of its construction equipment on its bottles, while the Steelwater Springs products come in the well-known green of its agricultural machines.

"This collaboration reflects our shared respect for the people who put in the work every day," says Lauren Willis, Deere global director of brand management. "Together with Every Man Jack, we're delivering straightforward, high-quality products that fit real routines — helping people reset after a long day and get ready for the next one."

Every Man Jack says it uses “naturally derived ingredients” that are “designed to deliver high-performance results.” The products sell for $8.48 each through Walmart’s online store.

"Our ethos is built around being every man's biggest fan," says Nicklaus Hasselberg, Every Man Jack vice president of performance marketing and e-commerce. “That means celebrating the guys out there who are putting in the work and delivering an exceptional product experience that honors a day started at dawn.

"We couldn't think of a better partner than John Deere to bring this to life — an iconic American brand deeply woven into the fabric of our country, exemplifying the spirit of progress and hard work we strive to reward."

This is not the first time, Deere's brand has shown up in some nontraditional ways.

In 2025, the company partnered with Kersheh Group on Deere-branded sleepwear, loungewear and underwear for men, women and children, as well as family sleep sets. It also collaborated with Copper Compression on a new line of support braces and compression products.