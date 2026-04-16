You can now have Bobcat on your seat and on your feet with a new line of footwear from the manufacturer, in partnership with SCL Footwear Group.

SCL Footwear Group will design, manufacture and distribute the Bobcat-branded boots and shoes. The initial collection shows four styles: lace-up leather boots, slip-on leather boots, a high-top black boot and a low-top black shoe.

Bobcat and SCL say the new line is “built for demanding environments,” touting “jobsite-ready functionality that balances durability, comfort and everyday versatility.”

“SCL Footwear Group is proud to partner with Bobcat, a brand long recognized for its strength, reliability and durability,” said Joe Safdeye, executive vice president, SCL Footwear Group. “With Bobcat footwear, we’re translating that heritage into a line built for today’s workforce—combining all-day comfort, rugged performance and dependable quality. Designed with the same focus on precision and agility that defines Bobcat machinery, the collection delivers professional-grade work boots at exceptional value.”

“Bobcat is built around the people who show up every day and do the work,” said Laura Ness Owens, chief marketing officer, Bobcat. “Partnering with SCL Footwear Group allows us to carry that promise into work footwear, supporting professionals wherever the job takes them.

The Bobcat footwear collection, which retails for $79.99 to $109.99, is available through Walmart.com, with opportunities for expanded distribution over time.

This is Bobcat's second foray into safety footwear. The company also announced a partnership with Overland Shoes in the United Kingdom late last year. Both lines position Bobcat in the mid-price range, targeting customers who value performance without paying premium-brand prices.

SCL Footwear also produces shoes and boots under the Goodyear brand.