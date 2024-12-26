John Deere Brand Coming to Pajamas, Loungewear – Even Underwear

drawings previewing preview of Fall/Holiday 2025 John Deere branded Sleep and Lounge collection
A preview of the Fall/Holiday 2025 sleepwear line from Kersheh Group with the John Deere brand.
John Deere fans are likely to see their favorite construction and farming equipment brand on more clothing in 2025, including pajamas, loungewear, compression wearables – even underwear.

That’s because the company has partnered with clothing companies to emblazon their products with the Deere brand for retail sales.

Pajamas, Loungewear, Underwear

drawing of 2025 John Deere branded underwear form Kersheh GroupA preview of underwear from the Deere-Kersheh Group collaboration.Kersheh GroupThe Kersheh Group plans to produce Deere-branded sleepwear, loungewear and underwear for men, women and children, as well as family sleep sets.

"For the active, hard-working farmers, construction workers, maintenance crews and weekend warriors who bring our brand to life, downtime is sacred,” says Kellye Haskin, licensing category manager at John Deere. “John Deere's partnership with Kersheh is focused on delivering quality products to the most comfortable part of our customer's day."

The partnership follows a growing demand for sleepwear and loungewear, according to Kersheh. “This collection will tap into these trends, offering modern, everyday pieces that promote well-being and relaxation.” 

CEO Sam Kersheh says the company plans to go to market with the new clothing line in January. “We are targeting a broad distribution, such as department stores, specialty retailers, including workwear retailers, as well as mass market retailers.”

Compression Products

John Deere branded Copper compression gloves on leather crafterJohn Deere-branded Copper Compression gloves are among the many products Copper plans to release in its collaboration with Deere in 2025.Copper CompressionFor those with sore or injured muscles, Copper Compression has signed a partnership with Deere to “deliver a new line of support braces and compression products designed to meet the needs of hardworking individuals across the country.”

Copper says the new line with be premium products and carry the John Deere brandmark.

“The new collection is tailored for different areas of the body, such as the back, shoulders, knees, feet and hands,” the company says. “The products are designed to enhance comfort, provide support and aid in recovery, making them ideal for anyone looking to improve daily well-being and mobility.”

Copper says customers can expect the new John Deere x Copper Compression line to be available in select stores and online starting in Winter 2025.

"By collaborating with Copper Compression we're thrilled to offer high-quality, durable products that our customers and brand fans can trust for wellness support and recovery," said Mara Downing, vice president, global brand and communications.

 

