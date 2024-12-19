11th Day of Construction Gifts: A Caterpillar Version of "Monopoly" Board Game

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 19, 2024
cover of caterip
In this edition of Monopoly, houses are now called Add-Ons and hotels are Attachments.
Caterpillar

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Get ready for an equipment-themed family game night with this special Caterpillar edition of the Monopoly board game. The mechanics of the classic board game are all present but with some fun yellow-iron twists.

Instead of the traditional properties, players land on and purchase different pieces of Caterpillar equipment, including a 995 wheel loader and a D11 dozer. In place of Community Chest and chance cards, Construction and Let’s Do the Work cards can be picked up, with descriptions such as “Complete project ahead of schedule! Receive $100.”

Players can pick from different tokens to represent themselves, including a hard hat, sunglasses, work boot and a Caterpillar key. Houses are now called Add-Ons, and hotels are Attachments. The electric company and water works utilities have also been renamed, with the first on the map becoming Cat Solar Power Panels.

You can purchase Caterpillar Monopoly here.

