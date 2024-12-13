These candles come in three oil scent options: Benol, Blendzall Green and 927.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

The folks at Earth’s Own Bath & Body have crafted the perfect candle for that equipment operator in your life. Their 2-Stroke Dirt Bike Candle is made by hand with U.S.-grown soybeans and actual 2 stroke oil, letting you bring the scent of hardworking equipment right into your home!

Even better, the company offers three options for the type of oil you'll be smelling: Benol, Blendzall Green and 927. These candles come in a variety of sizes, with the largest at 9 ounces coming in at $39 in an 8-ounce tin can that will burn for over 65 hours.

Many reviews mention the accuracy of the scent, with one review describing the smell as if “you rode a dirt bike through Hobby Lobby.”

You can buy your own 2-stroke oil candle here.