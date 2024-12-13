7th Day of Construction Gifts: Candles That Smell Like 2-Stroke Oil

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 13, 2024
a 2 stroke oil candle
These candles come in three oil scent options: Benol, Blendzall Green and 927.
Earth's Own Bath & Body

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

The folks at Earth’s Own Bath & Body have crafted the perfect candle for that equipment operator in your life. Their 2-Stroke Dirt Bike Candle is made by hand with U.S.-grown soybeans and actual 2 stroke oil, letting you bring the scent of hardworking equipment right into your home!

Even better, the company offers three options for the type of oil you'll be smelling: Benol, Blendzall Green and 927. These candles come in a variety of sizes, with the largest at 9 ounces coming in at $39 in an 8-ounce tin can that will burn for over 65 hours.

Many reviews mention the accuracy of the scent, with one review describing the smell as if “you rode a dirt bike through Hobby Lobby.”

You can buy your own 2-stroke oil candle here.

Related Stories
track change tools attached to track
Gear
6th Day of Construction Gifts: Skid Steer Solutions Track Change Tool
CloudSole Boot Inserts
Gear
5th Day of Construction Gifts: CloudSole Boot Inserts
machines in construction simulator
Gear
4th Day of Construction Gifts: "Construction Simulator Gold Edition" Computer Game
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 675c42bc8f28d
The Dirt
Komatsu’s Largest Motor Grader for the U.S. Revealed
The 104,000-pound DG955-7 gets a ground-up redesign, boasts 423 horsepower and uses blades of 18-20 feet long. Watch it in action.
2024 Contractor of the Year Finalist Class
Contractor of the Year
Equipment World Names 2025 Contractor of the Year Finalists
John Deere 326 P-Tier compact wheel loader with full bucket
Compact Wheel Loaders
The Compact Wheel Loader: A Sweet Spot Between Skid Steers & Big Loaders
Avant 735 compact wheel loader on concrete pad
Compact Wheel Loaders
Small But Mighty Lifter: Avant’s 735 Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All