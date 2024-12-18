Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Keeping your knives sharp and ready to use is crucial, especially considering how dangerous a dull blade can be. For those who need to give their knives some TLC, consider the Tumbler Pro Diamond Rolling Knife Sharpener.

Users get a magnetic knife holder with two different angles (15 degrees and 20 degrees) at which the blade can be sharpened, and the rolling sharpener’s discs can be swapped out with specialty whetstones for further edge refinement. The Tumbler Pro can also sharpen Damascus and carbon steel blades.

The rolling sharpener features a weighted resin body and four-layer diamond disc that, in addition to diamonds, contains nickel and steel. The sharpener also comes with an EdgeBoost ceramic honing disc for finishing the edge.

The Tumbler Pro’s discs don’t require water or oil, so maintenance simply requires cleaning the discs to remove residue.

You can purchase the Tumbler Pro here. The original version can be found here, but as of this article’s publication, it is out of stock.