Equipment World editors got a chance to test The Sullivan and found them durable and comfortable in Midwest winter conditions.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

For the operator in your life who needs to finally upgrade their old boots, Brunt’s “The Sullivan” could be what you’re looking for.

These boots are made of waterproof, barnyard-resistant American leather and a composite safety toe. They feature a slip -and oil-resistant rubber outsole that can withstand temperature up to 572˚F and have a 90° defined heel to add traction on ladders and scaffolding.

Consumers will find pass-through or wrap-around lace hooks on The Sullivan and reinforced double- and triple-stitching at stress points along the boot.

These boots also offer some customizability with adjustable width, where operators can remove the gray insert from below the insole for a more relaxed fit. Those insoles feature a memory foam midlayer and an anti-odor treatment.

Equipment World editors got a chance to test The Sullivan and found them durable and comfortable in Midwest winter conditions.

You can purchase a pair of these boots by clicking here.