Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Today’s gift is technically a preorder, but for an operator, it could be well worth the wait. The Nano Tracks N320 is an upcoming tiny, remote-controlled and fully operational excavator, set to deliver its first units in March 2025. The model is 1:64 scale (fitting comfortably in your hand) and features an independently controlled boom, dipper, bucket, swing and individual tracks.

Users can maneuver and operate the N320 just like a regular excavator, since the model comes with high-performance motors, precision gears and linear actuators.

There’s notable excitement around this project, since it raised $150,000 in its first 24 hours on Kickstarter.

Users get 30 minutes of continuous operate on one 45-minute charge with a maximum control distance of 20 feet.

Preorder your own N320 by clicking here.