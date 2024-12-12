6th Day of Construction Gifts: Skid Steer Solutions Track Change Tool

Ben Thorpe
Dec 12, 2024
track change tools attached to track
Each tool weighs 45 pounds and is compact enough to be stored in the machine.
Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Give your friends with compact track loaders the gift of convenience and saved time this year with the Skid Steer Solutions Track Repair and Replacement Tool.

Designed to speed up the process of removing and installing rubber tracks on compact track loaders and mini excavators, this tool is meant for operators working alone in the field and can turn the reinstallation process into at 15-minute job, the company says. Other gift candidates include dealers and service technicians.

One user stated in a product review they were able to remove a track in 10 minutes. Each tool weighs 45 pounds, is compact enough to be stored in a compact track loader or mini excavator and is manufactured in Michigan.

You can find these tools online here.

