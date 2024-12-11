5th Day of Construction Gifts: CloudSole Boot Inserts

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Construction is hard on the feet, so give the trade worker in your life the gift of comfort this holiday season.

CloudSole says its CloudSole Insoles provide all-day comfort with a “float-on-air feel.”

The company’s 4-D CloudBounce Technology provides cushioning and support, while the perforated design allows for breathability and reduces odor. A 180-degree pad along the heel provides additional support and stability.

One reviewer says, “I do traffic flagging for work, so I’m standing for long periods of time. These CloudSoles, in my opinion, are ten times better than the Dr. Scholls I had in my work boots. The sizing was spot on with no need to trim. I highly recommend giving them a try.”

The insoles are designed to fit flush with any boot, shoe or sneaker. They are available in quantities of one to five pairs, with discounts at each tier.

You can find them online at Shop CloudSole.